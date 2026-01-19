National funding infrastructure strengthened as 360Giving joins Funders Together

In a move to create a more transparent and collaborative grantmaking landscape, 360Giving has announced it will become part of Funders Together on 1 February 2026.

360Giving was founded 10 years ago to help people “to publish and use open, standardised grants data to improve charitable giving”.

The merger creates a comprehensive national cross-sector infrastructure body. By bringing 360Giving and its flagship project, UKGrantmaking, under the same roof as London Funders, Collaboration Circle, and the Place-Based Giving Resource Hub, the merger aims to bridge the gap between open data and collective strategic action.

The merger signals a shift toward an even more data-informed funder collaboration. 360Giving has transformed how over 300 grantmakers – including foundations, government departments, and lottery distributors – share data. By joining Funders Together, the goal is to ensure this data is not just published, but actively used to tackle systemic issues and streamline funding processes across the UK.

Leadership and continuity

James Banks will continue as Chief Executive of Funders Together, while 360Giving’s CEO, Tania Cohen, will transition to the role of Associate Director.

Cohen will focus on the integration and key projects like UKGrantmaking. To ensure governance continuity, two trustees from the 360Giving board will join the Funders Together board, and the 360Giving Data Standard Stewardship Committee will continue its governance and oversight role.

360Giving will be closing down as a legal entity over the coming months.

Charities are advised to expect business as usual regarding transparency tools. 360Giving has confirmed that its core services, including GrantNav and 360Insights, will remain fully operational and continue to evolve.

The primary benefit for the wider sector is the pooling of expertise and influence. By combining data-driven insights with established funding networks, the new structure is designed to foster a more effective, responsive, and strategic funding environment, so that, as Tania Cohen says, “we can unlock greater impact across the sector and for the communities we serve”.

