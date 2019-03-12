National Lottery Community Fund gives £64m to over 2,250 projects in one quarter

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £65 million of funding to more than 2,250 community groups across England this quarter, it has announced.

In the first quarterly funding announcement since revealing its new name in January, The National Lottery Community Fund (formerly the Big Lottery Fund) has revealed that is funding a wide variety of activity across the country, from projects that aim to get more women and girls involved in skateboarding to storytelling groups for those with learning difficulties and social clubs to tackle feelings of isolation.

Projects include The Golf Trust, in Hertsmere, which has received £10,000 to deliver a project working with care homes and a sheltered housing accommodation to deliver adapted golf sessions for the residents, and Future Roots Ltd in Dorset, which has received £70,000 for The Countrymen’s Club project, which offers outdoor activities for isolated men.

me&dee, based in Derby, has also been awarded £10,000 to purchase a beach hut in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire for recovering soldiers and their families to spend time together. Each year, the charity provides 100 families across Derbyshire and the UK with a break where they can spend quality time together in a safe and relaxed space.

Maria Hanson MBE, Founder and CEO of me&dee, said:

“This National Lottery funding is fantastic news and has helped us to buy a beach hut at the end of Queens Park Promenade in a beautiful and secluded spot. This is a perfect location, as many recovering soldiers find it really difficult to sit in the open on a busy beach, but they can feel safe inside the beach hut and still see the sea and enjoy spending time with their family. “We’ve heard from recovering soldiers and their partners and families that these breaks have strengthened their relationships, giving them the time and space to recover from what can be traumatic experiences. This beach hut will help them to make new memories and provide a positive outlook on the future.”

James Harcourt, England Grant-Making Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: