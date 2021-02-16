Applications open for Big Give’s new Green Match Fund campaign

Applications are open for The Big Give Green Match Fund, a match funding campaign for charities working on environmental issues as part of their core mission.

Charities must be registered on theBigGive.org.uk to take part. Those participating during the Green Match Fund campaign week of 22-29 April will see public donations given that week matched up to a specific amount, with each charity awarded a ring-fenced amount of match funding of either £2,500, £10,000 or £25,000.

All the match funding for this campaign is provided by Big Give Champions, meaning charities do not need to secure their own pledges, and charities are able to use the campaign to raise unrestricted funds, or for a specific project.

The Big Give’s Champions include The Reed Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation and a number of other philanthropists and funders.

Eligible charities are those working on environmental issues as part of their core mission. This may include: biodiversity & conservation; climate change; agriculture & food; sustainable communities; energy; transport; trade & finance; consumption & waste; toxics & pollution. Charities may be working in the UK or overseas.

Applications close on Friday 5 March with the Big Give notifying charities whether they have been successful in securing match funding and if so, how much they have been awarded (either £2,500, £10,000 or £25,000) on 19 March. The Big Give will then offer a free package of resources to all participating charities to help them market the campaign to their supporters.

The campaign launches on Thursday 22 April, World Earth Day, at midday. Donations will be doubled by the charity’s Champion funds, until the match funds have been exhausted or the campaign has closed at midday on Thursday 29 April, whichever comes first.

Alex Day, Director of the Big Give said: