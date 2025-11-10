The Legacy Giving Awards return for 2026

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 10 November 2025 | News

Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards 2026
Image: Smee & Ford

Smee & Ford have opened entries to The Legacy Giving Awards 2026. Now in their fourth year, the Awards celebrate the people and partnerships shaping the future of legacy giving.

Entries for charities and partners open today, and the closing date for entries is 16 January 2026.

The Awards are taking a different format in 2026, with the focus on networking opportunities. The event will include “inspiring on-stage sessions with expert speakers” and the Awards ceremony. Now an afternoon event, the formal sit-down meal will be removed to make the occasion “more inclusive and budget-friendly”, and will be followed by drinks and canapés.

The Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards 2026 will take place on 29 April 2026 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, Charing Cross, London from 2:00–7:00pm.

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

