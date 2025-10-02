London to Brighton Cycle raises over £1 million for charities 55 miles later, at the finish line of the 2025 London to Brighton Cycle.

The annual London to Brighton Cycle returned on Sunday 14 September 2025 and saw over 5,000 cyclists make their way on the 55-mile ride from Clapham Common to Brighton seafront.

This year’s headline charity was Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity). Over 90 other charities partnered on the event, including Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Mind, Alzheimer’s Society, Parkinson’s UK, the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Family Action, Joe’s Buddy Line, London’s Air Ambulance, Magic Breakfast, and Hackney Foodbank.

The route takes riders south from Clapham Common in south west London, winding through the scenic Surrey and Sussex countryside before tackling the infamous climb up Ditchling Beacon and descending to the finish line on Brighton’s seafront.

Cyclists of all abilities took part, from seasoned riders to first-time fundraisers, all driven by the shared goal of supporting charities across the UK.

Skyline Events

The event was organised by Skyline Events and sponsored by ethical sourcing company Pact Coffee.

Sally Wilkinson of Skyline Events said:

“The London to Brighton Cycle has always been about more than just the miles, it’s about the difference we can make together. Seeing thousands of riders come together and raise over £1 million for incredible causes is truly inspiring. We’re so proud of everyone who took part, and grateful to our sponsors, charities, and volunteers who make this possible each year.”

The London to Brighton Cycle will return in 2026.