Islamic Relief takes to the buses with Ramadan campaign

Islamic Relief launches its Ramadan campaign today, with posters on buses up and down the country encouraging both non-Muslims and Muslims to think about those less fortunate than themselves and support the charity’s work.
Islamic Relief’s “For the Love of Allah, Save a Life Now” campaign runs for two weeks from today, Monday 23 April, ahead of the start of the month of Ramadan in mid-May.
The advertisement can be seen on the sides of 75 of London’s red double-decker buses, 100 buses in Manchester and in 82 underground train carriages in Glasgow. The message is accompanied by a person’s hands in supplication to Allah, draped with prayer beads. As well as urging people to think of others, it aims to cut through negative perceptions of Islam by highlighting the good Muslims do.
Judith Escribano, Islamic Relief UK Head of Communications, said:
“Our message is simply a reminder to give thanks to Allah for the opportunity to help others. That is why we have chosen to put our message across the country in the hope that millions of people will see it and remember those who are less fortunate, regardless of whether they themselves have a faith or have no faith.
“During this climate of Islamophobia, it’s also an opportunity for us to demonstrate the good that Muslims do. One of the five pillars of Islam requires Muslims to donate 2.5 per cent of their wealth to charity. The majority of British Muslims choose to do this during Ramadan.
“Contrary to popular perceptions, one of the principles of Islam is the sanctity of life. The Qur’an declares ‘whosoever saves a life saves the whole of mankind’. Through the bus campaign, Islamic Relief wants to remind people of the importance of saving lives and the responsibility of Muslims to protect life.”
