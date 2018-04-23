Islamic Relief takes to the buses with Ramadan campaign

Islamic Relief launches its Ramadan campaign today, with posters on buses up and down the country encouraging both non-Muslims and Muslims to think about those less fortunate than themselves and support the charity’s work.

Islamic Relief’s “For the Love of Allah, Save a Life Now” campaign runs for two weeks from today, Monday 23 April, ahead of the start of the month of Ramadan in mid-May.

The advertisement can be seen on the sides of 75 of London’s red double-decker buses, 100 buses in Manchester and in 82 underground train carriages in Glasgow. The message is accompanied by a person’s hands in supplication to Allah, draped with prayer beads. As well as urging people to think of others, it aims to cut through negative perceptions of Islam by highlighting the good Muslims do.

Judith Escribano, Islamic Relief UK Head of Communications, said: