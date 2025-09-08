Remember A Charity Week 2025 focuses on the ‘phenomenal impact’ of legacies Image: Remember A Charity

Remember A Charity Week runs this week from 8-14 September. It brings together charities, professional advisers, campaign partners and celebrities to grow legacy giving by celebrating and raising awareness of the impact of gifts in Wills on charities across the country.

Legacy giving now raises an annual £4.5 billion in the UK and it is forecast to exceed £10 billion by 2050, providing an essential source of sustainable income for good causes across the UK.

A national awareness week for legacy giving, Remember A Charity Week is the flagship annual campaign of Remember A Charity, the consortium of charities that work throughout the year to champion legacies.

Thanks to people like you…

For 2025, in addition to running the consortium’s popular Be Remembered adverts on TV, radio, print and digital, a new ‘Thanks To…’ campaign is being launched to media, shining a light on “the phenomenal impact of legacy gifts”. The campaign features a series of emotive personal stories and messages of thanks to the supporters whose gifts have impacted their lives.



The campaign video was produced by The Saltways and features individuals who have been supported by Age Concern Epsom & Ewell, Cancer Research UK, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), Dogs Trust, The Amber Trust, Prison Phoenix Trust, and Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).



Think of a number… of gifts, with Johnny Ball

Think again… about legacy giving, with Johnny Ball

Popular broadcaster Johnny Ball will be speaking out about legacies as a celebrity ambassador, aiming to inspire the public with the power of charitable legacies.

A trusted voice to many and inspiration to many children to understand and enjoy mathematics, Johnny will be sharing his reflections on the importance of charities and charitable services, encouraging everyone to consider leaving a gift in their Will to the good causes they care about.



Influencer partners

For the first time, Remember A Charity is partnering with popular influencers “to reframe the legacy conversation” and engage new audiences.

These include charity shop advocate Jen Graham (known as Charity Shop Girl), TV property presenter Amanda Lamb a vocal advocate for charitable causes, and Lee Ridley (Lost Voice Guy) the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid, disability champion and winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2018.

Lucinda Frostick, director of Remember A Charity said:

“Remember A Charity Week provides a wonderful opportunity for all of us to unite around the power and impact of charitable gifts in Wills, inspiring more people to give. This year, there are more ways than ever to share the message that legacy giving is not only an incredibly special and meaningful way of giving, but something that makes a crucial difference to a growing number of charities and causes across the UK.” “If we have just one wish for the week, it’s that it will serve as a catalyst to accelerate legacy growth; inspiring more people to give, helping charities bolster their legacy fundraising and giving advisers and partners a timely reason to shine a spotlight on charitable causes.”

Throughout the week you can expect to see plenty of legacy giving messaging coming from member charities, professional advisers and partners who have been equipped with a wide range of customisable assets to support and align this activity.



Legacy Academy programme for wealth advisers

A new webinar series for wealth advisers – the Legacy Academy – also launches this week, developed in partnership with For Legal.

This on-demand video training programme includes four continuing professional development sessions ranging from why and how to raise the topic of legacy giving with clients to understanding the tax benefits and structures that can be used for a charitable legacy. Sharing lessons and guidance from Remember A Charity’s wealth adviser committee, the series aims to build legacy expertise within the advisory profession and to equip them to get the legacy conversation started with their clients.