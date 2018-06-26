Charity-powered search engine to answer biggest questions in 2018 Remember A Charity Week

A charity-powered search engine will be answering some of life’s biggest questions during this year’s Remember A Charity in your Will Week.

2018’s Remember A Charity in your Will Week takes place from 10-16 September. The consortium’s 200 member charities will be coming together to launch the search engine, called Human, which has been developed by Remember A Charity and Atomic London.

Through the search engine, people will be able to ask questions such as: ‘How can we cure the deadliest common cancers?’ ‘How do we ensure no one has to sleep rough?’ and ‘How can we help every animal find a home?’ and see video responses showing how charities are addressing these issues as well as how the public can help by leaving a gift in their Will.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said:

“Every day people use Google to find the answers to their questions, but it’s real people and charities we turn to when we want answers to life’s biggest challenges. “This campaign has been designed to showcase just how vital charities are in responding to many of the world’s biggest problems and how legacies can help combat those issues. It will encourage the public to think about their deepest concerns for the world we live in and to consider leaving a gift in their Will. “For charities, it’s a unique opportunity to talk with supporters about the importance of charitable bequests when it comes to enabling them to achieve their goals. We hope to encourage even more charities to sign up and take part in the coming weeks.”

2018 marks the ninth year of Remember A Charity Week, and the search engine will form part of a broader public awareness drive showcasing the impact of legacy donations and calling on the public to consider leaving a gift in their Will.

Remember A Charity is providing a range of legacy promotion materials, media and social tools for member charities to use and tailor to their cause during the week. They will also be provided with their own branded webpage and unique URL as part of the search engine. Remember A Charity is also inviting more charities to join the consortium ahead of this year’s awareness drive.