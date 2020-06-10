The Wombles return for Remember A Charity Week

This year’s Remember A Charity Week has won the backing of everyone’s favourite community-spirited burrow dwellers, The Wombles.

The Wombles will return to the nation’s screens for this year’s Remember A Charity Week (7-13 September 2020) in a new short animated film that will shine a light on legacy giving. This year, the film and campaign imagery will tackle the most prevalent legacy giving myth and barrier: the belief that people can’t leave a gift to charity in their Will if they wish to support their family and friends.

Remember A Charity’s campaign will help charities and legal professionals work together to celebrate and inspire legacy giving, using print and display advertising, legacy-focused national newspaper supplements, printed materials, online and social media channels.

Every charity participating in this year’s campaign and joining before the end of July will be provided with promotional assets, including the Wombles film, printed materials, and digital collateral, which they can tailor to their own audiences and potential legacy supporters. Campaign materials will be available for use both during and after Remember A Charity Week.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said:

“While the nation battles Covid-19, charities have understandably held off from a great deal of legacy promotion activity. And yet, legacy giving is likely to be one of the most critical channels for the sector’s recovery, with gifts in Wills never more needed. That’s why we’re working hard to ensure that this year’s Remember A Charity Week campaign not only reaches and engages more of the giving public, but that we create resources to help charities deliver their own unique legacy message too. “The Wombles are warmly remembered for the way they supported each other and the wider community, and for their unfailing commitment to look after the world we live in. In such challenging times, who better to encourage the public to consider leaving a gift in their Will?”

Great Uncle Bulgaria also commented, saying: