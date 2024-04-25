The Guide to Grants for Individuals in Need 24/25 - hold an umbrella over someone's head

‘More than a shop’ campaign highlights value of charity shops

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 April 2024 | News

The interior of a Shelter charity shop. Copyright Melanie May

The Charity Retail Association’s More than a shop campaign is running across social media this week, between 22 and 29 April, to highlight the many benefits of charity shops.

The association says that the campaign is to celebrate and raise attention to the fact that a charity shop is not just about the shopping experience but has charitable, social and reuse functions that no other form of retail shares.

Charities are encouraged to join in with shareable assets available that share the many roles charity shops fulfil, which can be used across social channels.

Advertisement

Getting Started with TikTok: An Introduction to Fundraising & Supporter Engagement

The campaign highlights that charity shops are a source of £75.3 billion of social value a year – a figure from the Charity Retail Association’s 2022 The value of giving back – the social return of charity shops report.

It also draws attention to charity shops as:

Assets can be found here.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
8 August 2018

UK charity shops now total over 11,000, research shows
UK Fundraising
4 September 2018

Charity shops report Q2 increase in sales & income
UK Fundraising
16 October 2018

Charity shops join Dress to Impress job interview initiative
UK Fundraising
26 October 2023

Charity shops generated £75.3bn in social value in 2022, study finds

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon