Breast Cancer Now launches inaugural charity Golf Day, plus more fundraising event news

London’s Air Ambulance Charity celebrates most successful gala in its history, new fundraising events from Breast Cancer Now and City Hospice, a triple fundraising opportunity for charities from Legacy 300, plus more event news from the sector.

Breast Cancer Now announces inaugural charity Golf Day for legal, financial & professional services sectors

Breast Cancer Now’s inaugural charity Golf Day will take place on 16 May. Following the success of its annual cycling fundraiser Tour de Law, Breast Cancer Now is inviting those in the legal and financial and professional services sectors to the Grove Golf Resort in Hertfordshire, to participate and raise funds for breast cancer research and support services.

The event, sponsored by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, will see four-ball teams compete in a round of golf on the Grove’s 18-hole course. The day will begin with brunch and conclude with post-golf drinks and a BBQ. Participants will also be invited to join celebrity guests including Breast Cancer Now’s ambassador, former Wales and British & Irish Lions rugby star Mike Phillips in The Stables restaurant for the prize-giving ceremony.

Legacy 300 offers charities fundraising opportunity with GB athlete activity days

Legacy 300 is offering three GB Athletes Homecoming charity activity and team building events this September. Based around the Legacy 300 Athlete Experience Days that have raised over £613k in donations, the series gives charities the opportunity to sell packages to their corporate supporters, with bespoke brochures that charities can add their own contact details and pricing points to.

There is a cycling event on 19 September, rowing on 20 September, and rafting on 26 September. Each one provides the opportunity to participate in non sporting activities with the GB Athletes and fellow participants, listen to and question the Athletes on their careers and go home with photos and signed personal souvenirs. Each company will have their own exclusive hospitality and network areas. Each sporting activity hosted by the GB Athletes will also have a Beat the Medallist challenge to fundraise for good causes, and there is a social aspect to each day with each company’s hospitality area visited throughout the day by the GB Athletes.

City Hospice sets new challenge in its 40th year

City Hospice has set a fundraising challenge for businesses and community organisations to mark its 40th anniversary: the 40 Charity Challenge. Participating businesses or organisations will be provided with £40, which has been donated by sponsor Hodge Bank, and will then have until November to transform this into a minimum of £1600 through fundraising.

An awards lunch will be held at the end of the year to recognise the achievements and fundraising efforts of participating businesses, organisations and community groups. A number of local businesses including Apple Cardiff, Carter Lauren Construction, CPS Group, Effective Communication, Hilton Hotel, Isla Alexander Estate Agents, Jellyfish, Richard Andrews Architects, Route Media, Space2B at the Maltings, St David’s Centre and Wessex Garages have signed up for the challenge.

Liverpool FC fixture to celebrate work of LFC Foundation

This weekend’s fixture against Burnley will see Liverpool FC celebrate the work of the LFC Foundation at the club’s annual Community Day. The fixture will highlight the work of LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity, through a range of activities throughout the day, giving supporters an opportunity to learn more about the work they do across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

In the last 12 months alone, LFC Foundation supported 123,000 people across all programmes ranging from sport and physical activity to youth intervention and education. LFC Foundation staff will be in the fan zone pre-match and around the ground, while young participants from their programmes will be pitchside to welcome the teams out on to the pitch ahead of kick-off, waving LFC Foundation flags. Supporters will also be able to get their hands on the matchworn shirts from the game, which will be auctioned off in the coming weeks to raise funds for LFC Foundation.

London’s Air Ambulance Charity raises £1.2mn in most successful gala in its history

London’s Air Ambulance Charity hosted its largest ever single fundraising event on 7 February, raising a record £1.2 million at its gala at Raffles London. The money raised will go directly to support the charity’s ongoing appeal, “Up Against Time”. The campaign, the largest in the charity’s 35-year history, aims to raise £15 million to fund two new helicopters by Autumn 2024.

The gala was attended by the charity’s royal Patron, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The Prince met with doctors, pilots and paramedics from the service, speaking to the team about their life-saving work. As a former air ambulance pilot himself, His Royal Highness has seen the difference advanced trauma teams can make when time is short. The Prince also met Milana, a patient whose life was saved by the London’s Air Ambulance team in January 2022. The event, held at Raffles London at The OWO, was hosted by Tania Bryer and Mark-Francis Vandelli and attended by VIP guests, including Tom Cruise and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, with entertainment from Sister Sledge.

Hospitality Action launches two challenge events for summer 2024

Industry charity Hospitality Action has launched two 2024 challenge events to encourage the hospitality workforce to come together and support colleagues in need. Returning after a five-year hiatus, the Cotswold Cycle Challenge is back on Monday 13 May, hosted by the Calcot & Spa in Tetbury. There are four cycle routes on offer, each starting and ending at Calcot & Spa: 20, 40, 60 or 100 miles/ Funds raised from this challenge will go directly towards helping people from the hospitality industry, working and retired, who have fallen on hard times.

The Summer Challenge also returns in 2024, for its 5th year, challenging colleagues and teams from across the industry to collectively travel 40,000 miles, by walking, running, cycling, wheeling or swimming. This takes place between 7-17 June, sponsored by CH&CO.