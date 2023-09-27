TikTok partners with BBC Children in Need for its “biggest LIVE campaign yet”

TikTok has launched its biggest TikTok LIVE gift campaign to date, with BBC Children in Need.

The aim is to help the charity reach larger global audiences.

From now until November, TikTok will be releasing a series of exclusive in-app content from some of its community’s most popular creators, and providing new ways for them to support the BBC Children in Need in meeting its donation targets.

LIVE gifting

TikTok is launching six limited edition Gifts. For every Pudsey Gift sent, TikTok will make a donation to BBC Children in Need, and has committed to providing at least £400,000 through the campaign.

The first two Gifts launch today – Pudsey Bear animations – and can be found by opening the Gift Panel on TikTok LIVE.

Content & games

And, until 17 November, some of TikTok’s leading LIVE creators (including @iamcharlietyler, @fiaahamilton @musicalchrissy88, @seanandcaitlin and @evelyn.edwards) will also making special BBC Children in Need in-app content.

In addition to its Appeal Show on BBC One, on @bbccin on 10 November BBC Children in Need will be running the first ever Pudsey Games from 5-10pm. This is a new TikTok LIVE format that will see creators like @lukevernon_ , @richardsalesofficial, @formzofficial and @paigethorne8 compete in gaming challenges to raise awareness for the cause and win The Golden Pudsey.

May Huang, Head of LIVE Europe, TikTok, said:

“The TikTok community loves to get behind causes that matter to them, and it’s great to be working with BBC Children in Need to help them reach even bigger audiences. “TikTok LIVE is such a unique way for creators to engage with people and it’s amazing to see the iconic Pudsey Bear transformed into similarly unique gifts for our community to share and support such a worthy cause.”

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income Generation, Engagement & Communications at BBC Children in Need, commented:

“Partnering with TikTok is something we are incredibly excited about as it gives us the ability to reach new audiences across the UK and the world. We can’t wait to see our iconic Pudsey Bear as a virtual gift and bring him to the TikTok LIVE audience, who we hope will help us raise much needed funds at a time when it’s needed most.”