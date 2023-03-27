Magic Breakfast launches April’s Great Big Breakfast, & other charity fundraising events

Magic Breakfast has enlisted celebrity support to help it promote its Great Big Breakfast event, while Sepsis Research FEAT is launching a new one, Give Us 10! in celebration of its 10th anniversary. More on these and other charity fundraising events below.

Russell Tovey

Famous faces support Magic Breakfast’s Great Big Breakfast

A number of famous faces are joining forces with Magic Breakfast to encourage people to host a special breakfast party this spring and help feed hungry schoolchildren. Actors Russell Tovey and Larry Lamb and TV chefs, Nadiya Hussain and Shivi Ramoutar are all supporting the Great Big Breakfast, which takes place in April. Registration is free although there is a suggested £3 donation and everyone who registers will receive an emailed information pack. Participants are encouraged to invite friends, family or work colleagues to unite for a special breakfast at any point from 17 to 30 April and ask them for a minimum £3 donation to attend. This can provide a child with a nutritious breakfast for two weeks.

Enthuse named official online fundraising partners for Brighton Marathon Weekend

Enthuse has been named as the official online fundraising partner for Brighton Marathon Weekend, extending its existing partnership with London Marathon Events (LME). LME and Enthuse will be working closely to improve the fundraising experience for participants, and for 2024 will be launching an integrated fundraising page set-up for people registering for the Brighton Marathon or BM10K. The Brighton Marathon Weekend takes place from April 1-2, with the Mini Mile taking place on Saturday 1 April and the BM10K and Brighton Marathon following on Sunday 2 April. 14,000 people are expected to take part in the 2023 Brighton Marathon Weekend events.

Advertisement

Sepsis Research FEAT launches Give Us 10! challenge

Sepsis Research FEAT is marking its 10th anniversary in 2023 by launching a new fundraising campaign called Give Us 10! which will last 10 months. This follows the success of its Give us 5! campaign during Sepsis Awareness Month last year. This monthly programme of 10th-anniversary themed challenges has something to suit everyone. Fundraising challenges include: a team of 10 doing an activity or sport together, a 10-hour movie marathon with friends, wild swimming in 10 different locations, giving up something for 10 weeks, and 10 hours of your favourite sport or activity.

Santander UK to be first official sponsor of Macmillan’s Mighty Hikes

Macmillan Cancer Support has announced that Santander UK, one of the charity’s banking partners, will become the first ever official sponsor of its Mighty Hikes fundraising event series. The sponsorship is part of a three-year partnership which aims to raise funds for the charity to help support people financially impacted by cancer. Macmillan’s Mighty Hikes fundraising events are a series of one-day hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful spots across the UK. All fundraisers taking part pledge to raise £250 to help fund Macmillan services and help the charity continue to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer. As a commitment to the partnership, Santander employees will also participate in Mighty Hikes events across the country throughout 2023.

Lady Mayoress’s Sleep Out raises over £100,000

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal and Pret A Manger’s charity, The Pret Foundation, have raised over £100,000 at the second annual Lady Mayoress’s Sleep Out to help tackle homelessness. Taking place at Guildhall Yard overnight on Thursday 16 March and joined by Lady Mayoress Felicity Lyons and Lord Mayor Alderman Nicholas Lyons, the charity fundraising event saw participants to ditch their warm beds for the night to raise funds for thousands of Londoners sleeping rough every night. Net profits from the event are being split 50:50 between The Lord Mayor’s Appeal and The Pret Foundation. The proceeds donated to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal will be put to use across its beneficiary charities and its four initiatives to help make A Better City For All that is inclusive, healthy, skilled and fair. The Pret Foundation will use the donations to support their work tackling homelessness.

Have you got your tickets to our Time #ArtExhibition yet? Doors will be open from the 6-15 April at the @TheBDC for you to come and see all the incredible work from the global brain tumour community. Reserve your free tickets today so you don’t miss out! https://t.co/bSgw0nVwRl — The Brain Tumour Charity (@BrainTumourOrg) March 24, 2023

Brain Tumour Charity to hold fundraising art exhibition

The Brain Tumour Charity is holding an art exhibition in April. The Time Art Exhibition preview night will be held on 5 April from 6-8pm at The Business Design Centre in Islington, London. Time aims to capture what it means to be part of the brain tumour community, with works from over 130 artists to be shown at the 10-day exhibition, including: photos, illustrations, paintings, scans, and sculptures. The above will come from the international community, as well as from established artists such as Opake, Nicholas Kontaxis, David Shrigley and Stony, and celebrities to help tell the stories of those affected by a brain tumour and raise awareness of the charity’s mission. Entry is free but there’s a suggested donation of £15. The affordable artworks will be auctioned during the exhibition for purchase, as well as a small number going to a live auction at the end of the event, all helping to raise funds for the charity.