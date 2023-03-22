SCVO forms partnership to support voluntary sector learning

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) and the Charity Learning Consortium (CLC) have launched a partnership aimed at supporting learning and development in the voluntary sector.

SCVO has teamed up with the Charity Learning Consortium to provide charities and nonprofit organisations with access to affordable online learning, which will include a learning management system, courses, resources and events.

The collaboration will give SCVO members discounts on the Consortium’s courses and resources, as well as access to its range of learning opportunities.

Sarah Currie, Membership Development Manager, SCVO said:

“We are thrilled to be working with the Charity Learning Consortium to support learning and development in the voluntary sector. This partnership will help our members to access high-quality, cost-effective learning resources, allowing them to develop their skills and make an even bigger impact on the communities they support.”

Martin Baker, CEO and founder, the Charity Learning Consortium commented:

“SCVO’s commitment to supporting Scotland’s voluntary sector aligns perfectly with our mission of providing accessible and affordable learning to charity staff and volunteers. We look forward to working together, to make a positive impact to the sector and the people it supports.”

The partnership is launching with an online event hosted by SCVO on Wednesday 19 April, where SCVO members will be able to learn more about the Charity Learning Consortium and gain access to exclusive discounts.