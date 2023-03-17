Revolut partners with Comic Relief on donations

Financial app Revolut has partnered with Comic Relief so its customers can make donations this Red Nose Day (today, 17 March) and throughout the year.

The app has more than 27 million customers worldwide, and more than 6 million in the UK.

To donate, Revolut users must go to the ‘Hub’ section of their app, then click on the ‘Donations’ icon (white heart in a yellow square) and select Comic Relief. They can then select a one-off donation or establish a periodic donation if they wish to make regular contributions. The donations campaign is available to all users in the UK.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief commented:

“We are excited to partner with Revolut to make donating to Comic Relief more accessible and easier than ever before. This partnership will help us continue to support people who are going through the toughest times of their lives, and we are grateful to Revolut and its customers for their generosity and support.”

Other charities on the Revolut app include Action Against Hunger, British Red Cross, Cancer Research UK, Disasters Emergency Committee, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Mental Health Foundation, Oxfam, RSPCA, Save the Children, The Royal British Legion, The Trussell Trust, UN Refugee Agency, UN World Food Programme, and WWF.

The app has helped to raise millions for appeals including RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal in Ireland, for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and by the Türkiye and Syria earthquake.

More than 300,000 customers across 50 countries donated through Revolut’s appeal in the first month of the Ukraine invasion, raising more than €10 million, with the funds going to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder and CTO at Revolut, added:

“To further support the cause, we recently added Collections to our super app, a new feature in our Donations platform, which groups charities around a common cause. Led by British-Ukrainian Aid, the charity makes direct contact with those in need on the ground, assesses what people need and provides immediate help for emergency and relief operations. “Most recently, following the devastating earthquake that affected the regions of Türkiye and Syria, we launched a Collections fundraiser to support those impacted by the disaster. Digital donations help to speed up the process of collecting donations, and within 7 days of the earthquake our customers raised over £1 million. “Digital donations have become an essential tool for charities to connect with a wider audience, and we’re now working with broadcasters to embrace this digital revolution. In 2022, we teamed up with RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal in Ireland for the second year to enable viewers to donate instantly from their Revolut app. Last year, through the goodwill of the people in Ireland, the appeal raised €3.5 million for The Community Foundation for Ireland, helping children and family members across the island.”

Revolut also reports a 29% increase in the amount donated to charity, year on year.