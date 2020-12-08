UK charities unite to launch the #RoundupsPennyAppeal

A group of UK charities have joined forces to create the #RoundupsPennyAppeal, which asks the public to donate digital pennies as they spend with the Roundups app.

CLIC Sargent, Blue Cross, Lymphoma Action and the National Emergencies Trust are among more than 20 charities forming the alliance with Roundups to create the video campaign encouraging people to sign up to the app.

Roundups is an app that links with a bank card, rounds up payments and donates the difference to a chosen charity as the card’s owner spends. Donors can round transactions up to as little as 10p and set a weekly cap on their donations. The app also lets donors track the impact of their donations as they go.

The #RoundupsPennyAppeal comes as charities face an anticipated £12.4 billion shortfall caused by Covid-19.

Sarah Thorn, Community and Partnerships Manager at Lymphoma Action said:

“Coronavirus has led to an unprecedented demand for our services, and we are busier than ever in supporting people affected by a lymphoma diagnosis… We are delighted to be a part of this campaign and to provide our supporters with innovative ways to get involved with Lymphoma Action. This is especially important at this challenging time when our revenue has been impacted by the cancellation of events and fundraising activities which bring in a large percentage of our income. Funds raised through digital platforms like Roundups will help safeguard our services and support our work.”

Sean Donnelly, Co-Founder of Roundups, also commented:

“We know that many people are facing financial difficulties at the moment and so donating to charity has understandably fallen down the priority list. Hopefully people will view Roundups as a way of supporting the sector without breaking the bank. It is designed so that you can donate small amounts that you won’t miss personally but, collectively, will make a big difference.”

Charities interested in joining the #RoundupsPennyAppeal can contact Roundups at hello@roundups.org.