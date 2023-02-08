Lucy Frazer MP appointed as latest Secretary of State for the sector

The Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP has been appointed as the latest Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, in a cabinet reshuffle by PM Rishi Sunak.

She replaces Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham, who was appointed to the role last September and took over from Nadine Dorries who had held the post for just under a year.

Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire, Frazer has held a number of positions in the last year. She was previously Minister of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities from 26 October 2022 to 7 February 2023.

Before that, she was Minister of State at the Department for Transport from 7 September to 26 October 2022, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury from 16 September 2021 to 7 September 2022.

Prior to these roles, Frazer was Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice from 10 September 2021 to 16 September 2021 and from 25 July 2019 to 2 March 2021. She previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice from 9 January 2018 to 9 May 2019.

Frazer practised as a barrister before becoming an MP, and was appointed as Queen’s Counsel in 2013. She was also Solicitor General from 2 March 2021 to 10 September 2021 and from 9 May 2019 to 25 July 2019.