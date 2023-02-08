Lucy Frazer MP appointed as latest Secretary of State for the sector

Melanie May

Melanie May | 8 February 2023 | News

Lucy Frazer MP, official portrait

The Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP has been appointed as the latest Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, in a cabinet reshuffle by PM Rishi Sunak.

She replaces Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham, who was appointed to the role last September and took over from Nadine Dorries who had held the post for just under a year.

Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire, Frazer has held a number of positions in the last year. She was previously Minister of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities from 26 October 2022 to 7 February 2023.

Advertisement

Before that, she was Minister of State at the Department for Transport from 7 September to 26 October 2022, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury from 16 September 2021 to 7 September 2022.

Prior to these roles, Frazer was Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice from 10 September 2021 to 16 September 2021 and from 25 July 2019 to 2 March 2021. She previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice from 9 January 2018 to 9 May 2019.

Frazer practised as a barrister before becoming an MP, and was appointed as Queen’s Counsel in 2013. She was also Solicitor General from 2 March 2021 to 10 September 2021 and from 9 May 2019 to 25 July 2019.

Related posts

14 May 2003

MPs get on their bikes for NSPCC
UK Fundraising
4 October 2000

Picture this for charity
UK Fundraising
29 September 2003

In Kind Direct reports 26% increase in value of goods distributed
UK Fundraising
5 April 2004

Oxfam partners with The Book [email protected] and Abebooks.co.uk

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.