4 new charity CEOs – & other sector movers

City to Sea, Future First, CPRE – the countryside charity, and Central YMCA have all announced CEO appointments – more on these, and other recent sector movers.

New CEO for City to Sea

City to Sea has a new ‘Sea-EO’, Harriet Bosnell. Bosnell takes over from the Founder of City to Sea, Natalie Fee, the figurehead of many City to Sea campaigns and author of best-selling book How to Save the World for Free. Over the last seven years, Fee has overseen the organisation grow from seed funding in 2015 as part of the European Green Capital award in Bristol to become a global campaigning organisation. Bosnell comes to City to Sea with decades of experience working with social enterprises and communities having previously worked with CSV, The Big Issue Foundation, and Curo Choice. She has also sat on boards including St Johns Foundation, Bristol Charities, and More Trees Banes. Outside of work Bosnell is a keen sea and river swimmer.

Central YMCA announces Ryan Palmer as interim CEO

Ryan Palmer succeeds Arvinda Gohil OBE, who announced in October 2022 her intention to step down from Central YMCA. Gohil steered the charity through a challenging tenure, with the impact of a pandemic, energy and cost of living crisis, and has helped this historic charity continue to find creative and meaningful ways to support its communities. Palmer first joined the charity almost a decade ago and has extensive experience in the education sector as well as a wealth of knowledge of the fitness and wellbeing landscape. He was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Central YMCA, leading the charity’s income generation strategy and responsible for growing and diversifying the provision on offer.

CPRE, the countryside charity, appoints new CEO

Trustees of CPRE, the countryside charity, have appointed Roger Mortlock as the new CEO. Mortlock joins CPRE from the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust (GWT), where he has been CEO for the past nine years. He has led the GWT through a period of significant change, increasing the ambition of their programmes and doubling income. On the national stage, Roger is an experienced campaigner. At GWT, he developed and launched the UK’s first green infrastructure benchmark and led on several national agricultural policy projects for the Wildlife Trusts. Prior to the GWT, he was Deputy Director of the Soil Association and, before that, Director of Communications with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

TPXimpact appoints Scott Ewings as Chief Experience Officer

Digital transformation firm TPXimpact has appointed Scott Ewings as new Chief Experience Officer of the company’s Digital Experience team. Ewings is a veteran brand experience leader with a track record of driving client and agency impact – dating back to early internet and technology cycles. At TPXimpact, he will lead a team of 130 designers, creative technologists and strategists to help businesses create unique digital experiences, gearing everything to delivering maximum measurable purpose and impact. Ewings has notably led Fjord, Ustwo, Potato (part of AKQA/WPP) and Bernadette (part of VCCP) in the UK, as well as working client-side as an experience strategy leader with Vodafone in Australia. He is also an active member of the ‘Tech & Design for Good’ movement.

Zoë Barbour

Scottish Fundraising Adjudication Panel appoints new Chair & Vice Chair

Zoë Barbour has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Scottish Fundraising Adjudication Panel. Effective from 1 January 2023, she took over the position from Kirsty Connell-Skinner who stepped down from the Panel after almost five years. Barbour joined the Panel in October 2019, before becoming Vice Chair in September 2021. She has a broad range of expertise having worked as a professional fundraiser in a variety of roles since 2012. Her experience includes community, corporate, events, individual giving, legacies and trust fundraising. Her career to date consists of roles with Inspire plt, CLAN Cancer Support, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and the RNLI, where she is currently employed as a Trusts & Grants Manager. Following Barbour’s appointment, the Panel held elections to appoint a new Vice Chair, with Morna Black taking up the position as of Wednesday 1 February.

Future First announces new CEO

National education charity Future First, has announced Sue Riley as its new CEO. Riley joins the charity with more than 25 years’ senior experience in education, charity and local government roles, including 16 years as a CEO. She has held posts including CEO of the National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE); Director of Education at the English-Speaking Union and CEO of School Partnerships Alliance (S.P.A.), where she focused on partnership as a force for school improvement. Riley has also run award winning work experience and mentoring programmes, and led in-school careers service provision. She succeeds former CEO Lorraine Langham, who is now a trustee for the charity.

CEO Alan Thornburrow with new trustees Adrian Astley-Jones and Kirsty McPherson

New trustees for Salvesen Mindroom Centre

Salvesen Mindroom Centre has announced the appointment of three new trustees to its board. The new recruits are Adrian Astley-Jones, Lesley McPherson and Kirsty Lynagh. Astley-Jones, Non-Executive Director, Strategy & Board Advisor and former private equity MD, will become a key advisor on the subjects of business growth and strategy development. McPherson is currently Communications Director with The Nottingham Building Society and brings expertise in corporate communications strategy and corporate social responsibility. Chief People Officer at Seccl, Kirsty Lynagh is the third new addition to Mindroom’s board of trustees. She was Chief People Officer for Nucleus Financial, before joining Seccl in June 2022 and brings a wealth of experience in strategic workplace engagement.