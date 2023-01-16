Google.org offers funding for AI projects that seek to advance SDGs

Google.org is offering funding for organisations using AI to create new, innovative solutions to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Global Goals Call for Applications is a global opportunity, with no fixed amount to request. Historically, Google.org AI for Social Good grants have ranged from $500k to $2mn, with the median at $1.3mn, and applying organisations must have the capacity to absorb a large amount of funding. Based on the type of project, Google.org will provide support through a combination of funding, product donations and technical expertise.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis until all selections are made. The call for applications is open to any not-for-profit charity, other not-for-profit organisation, public or private academic or research institution, or for-profit social enterprise company with a project that has an explicit charitable purpose.

Advertisement

In the past Google.org has supported projects that use AI-powered tools to track air quality and pollution, bio-acoustic monitoring to detect immediate deforestation threats, and connect people in transition to education and job opportunities, amongst others.

Google.org states that projects supported by its funding should be able to benefit everyone. As such, the standard funding agreement will require any intellectual property created with funding from Google.org to be made available to the public for free under a permissive open source license. However, if an organisation has a compelling reason why it needs to own the intellectual property created with Google.org funding, there will be an opportunity to request an exception.