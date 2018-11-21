Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

$25m offered by Google.Org for its AI Impact Challenge

.org is giving $25 million to humanitarian projects that use ’s machine learning technology effectively.

The AI Impact Challenge aims to inspire the application of to provide new and probably previously unthinkable solutions to old problems to improve people’s lives.

Google.org states that “We believe that AI can give us new ways of addressing problems and meaningfully improve people’s lives.”

The winning organisations will receive:

  • a share of the
  • support from Google’s AI experts
  • credit and consulting from Google Cloud, and more.

The recipients will also join a specialised Launchpad Accelerator programme, and Google will provide additional support to each project’s needs in collaboration with data science nonprofit DataKind.

Grants are expected to range from $500k to $2M, “but will ultimately be sized based on project needs”. 

 

Application criteria

The Google AI Impact Challenge is an open call to nonprofits, social enterprises, and research institutions around the world.

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate:

Applications close at 11:59:59pm PST on 22 January 2019. After the deadline, Google and its panel of experts will review proposals and announce grant recipients in Spring 2019.

 

AI for good resources

As part of the AI Impact Challenge Google.org has published some educational resources to help social good organisations get to grips with the challenges and opportunities of AI in their work.

 

 

