$25m offered by Google.Org for its AI Impact Challenge

Google.org is giving $25 million to humanitarian projects that use Google’s machine learning technology effectively.

The AI Impact Challenge aims to inspire the application of artificial intelligence to provide new and probably previously unthinkable solutions to old problems to improve people’s lives.

Google.org states that “We believe that AI can give us new ways of addressing problems and meaningfully improve people’s lives.”

The winning organisations will receive:

a share of the funding

support from Google’s AI experts

credit and consulting from Google Cloud, and more.

The recipients will also join a specialised Launchpad Accelerator programme, and Google will provide additional support to each project’s needs in collaboration with data science nonprofit DataKind.

Grants are expected to range from $500k to $2M, “but will ultimately be sized based on project needs”.

Application criteria

The Google AI Impact Challenge is an open call to nonprofits, social enterprises, and research institutions around the world.

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate:

Impact

Feasibility

Use of AI

Scalability

Responsibility (in terms of Google’s Responsible AI principles)

Applications close at 11:59:59pm PST on 22 January 2019. After the deadline, Google and its panel of experts will review proposals and announce grant recipients in Spring 2019.

AI for good resources

As part of the AI Impact Challenge Google.org has published some educational resources to help social good organisations get to grips with the challenges and opportunities of AI in their work.