Independent & Evening Standard’s Christmas Appeal has raised over £3.3mn

The Independent and Evening Standard’s ‘On The Breadline’ Christmas Appeal has now raised more than £3.3 million to support people struggling with the cost-living-crisis since its launch four weeks ago.

Partnering with Comic Relief, and The Childhood Trust, the publications’ appeal is fundraising to support those most affected by the cost-of-living crisis, with the money going to a range of community organisations and projects across the UK through the charities. Major donors include Amazon, British Airways, Sainsbury’s, Ebay, Neptune Energy, TK Maxx, the TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation and the Westminster Foundation.

The money raised for Comic Relief will support organisations across the country enabling them to provide everything from warm winter clothes, electric blankets, energy top cards and food vouchers to mental health support. The Childhood Trust will be using it to help some of the most disadvantaged children in London – it says 800,000 children live in poverty in the capital, which is nearly 40% of the total.

Advertisement

Celebrities including the Princess of Wales, Sir Andy Murray, Dame Emma Thompson, Comic Relief co-founder Lenny Henry and BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox have also lent their support to the campaign.

David Cohen, Campaigns Editor of The Independent and Evening Standard said:

“It has been inspiring to see so much support from our readers, and from businesses and celebrities across the UK. As we hit this important milestone we thank all of those who have donated thus far, but continue to push to raise more vital funds this Christmas.”

People can donate to On The Breadline by visiting the Comic Relief campaign page. They can also show support by tweeting the hashtag #onthebreadline.

More on this Christmas’s newspaper appeals here.