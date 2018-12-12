Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

National newspapers’ Christmas charity appeals 2018

Here’s a quick round up of the national newspapers and their charity appeals for this year, including The Sun, The Times, and The Guardian and Observer appeals.

In no particular order:

 

The Mirror

The Mirror has launched its End Hunger, Feed a Family Christmas appeal to raise funds, which will go to the Trussell Trust to help children in need over the festive period. It says More than half a million foodbank meals will be given to youngsters this Christmas, as families struggle more than ever due to Universal Credit. The Trust is seeking funds to pay for emergency food, help with storage costs and petrol for vans to deliver food parcels.

 

The Sunday Mirror

The Sunday Mirror’s #GiveAnHour Christmas appeal is supporting teens and young adults getting cancer treatment through the festive season, by raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, which will towards providing specialist nurses and support workers.

 

The Sun

The Sun’s Light Up Christmas appeal is raising funds for Bliss. It is asking readers to support the charity’s work, which includes funding research, training specialist staff and improving support for families in neonatal units. As part of the campaign it is also encouraging people to buy a My First Bliss Bear. The white bear is called Scuby, named after Special Care Baby Units (SCBU), and holds a smaller brown bear called Inky, named after incubators. The bears cost £8.50 each and the money goes directly to Bliss. You can buy a bear here.

 

The Telegraph

The Telegraph has launched its Christmas charity appeal, focusing this year on three individual causes with one common aim: to support those experiencing mental health difficulties and to prevent them suffering in silence. It is supporting Changing Faces, The Firefighters Charity, and YoungMinds and people can donate online or by phone. Last year’s appeal raised over £560,000, with more than £80,000 pledged on its phone-in day alone.

 

Financial Times

The Financial Times is supporting Habitat for Humanity. As part of its appeal it is holding an auction giving people the chance to bid for a lunch with some of the paper’s award-winning writers. In addition, donations to Habitat for Humanity through the FT’s Seasonal Appeal, will be matched by the Hilti Foundation.

 

The Times

The Times is supporting Surfers Against Sewage, St Mungo’s and Mercy Corps Yemen Appeal this Christmas. Readers in Scotland are invited to support Cyrenians, a charity that works to prevent homelessness and to support vulnerable people in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

 

The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times’s Christmas appeal is on behalf of Crisis. So far it has raised over £160,000, which includes £42,000 from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, to help the homeless through the charity.

 

The Guardian & Observer

The 2018 Guardian and Observer appeal is supporting five charities that were instrumental in securing justice for the Windrush generation: Praxis Community Projects, Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, Refugee and Migrant Centre, The Runnymede Trust, and Law Centres Network.

 

Evening Standard & Independent

The Independent and the Evening Standard have partnered with the Elton John Aids Foundation in an appeal for an #AidsFree future, that is also being supported by stats including Ed Sheeran, Take That, and Elizabeth Hurley. Money raised from donations through the appeal will be used to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation projects in six cities around the world (London, Nairobi, Atlanta, Kiev, Delhi and Maputo). Through UK Aid Match the UK government will double public donations up to £2m to be spent across projects in Maputo and Nairobi. Activity includes an auction of unique items and opportunities including a signed Craig David guitar, a personal styling session with Victoria Beckham, and tickets to Elton John’s farewell tour.

 

BBC Radio 4

Not a , obviously, but BBC Radio 4 has once again teamed up with St Martin in the Fields for its Christmas appeal. The two have partnered now for over 90 years to raise support from Radio 4 listeners to help homeless and vulnerably housed people. In the last two years the Appeal has raised over £5 million. The money raised directly supports people through The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields and across the UK through the Vicar’s Relief Fund (VRF) and the Frontline Network.

 

 

