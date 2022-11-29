How charities & businesses are using GivingTuesday – the round up

Today is GivingTuesday – the 10th since it launched in 2012 to encourage people to do good on the day following the excesses of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Here’s a selection of the ways the day is being used for good.

JustGiving shares some GivingTuesday stats

JustGiving has shared some stats for GivingTuesday, revealing that in 2021 it saw more than £1.3 million donated on the day itself. This year JustGiving launched its GivingTuesday portal, allowing fundraisers to raise money without transaction fees. The portal had already raised almost £25,000 ahead of Black Friday and GivingTuesday.

Advertisement

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

“Over the last few years we’ve been incredibly proud of all the money raised for great causes on GivingTuesday. “As a founding partner of the initiative, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our charity network with fundraising on the day. That’s why we’ve launched our Giving Tuesday portal, making it easier for donors to give and charities to fundraise.”

The Entertainer to match all in-store donations given through Pennies

Customers from The Entertainer have raised over £1 million for children’s hospitals and other children’s charities in the last two years alone through its partnership with Pennies. To celebrate, and to mark Giving Tuesday, The Entertainer will match fund the total of all monies raised by customers through Pennies donations across its stores today.

More than 2 million individual micro-donations were made by customers at The Entertainer across 170 stores in the last two years of the pandemic, raising over £1 million. This new income has supported 289 charities, because it includes grants of £1,000 to small, localised charities nominated by stores – in an initiative called ‘Jack Gives Back’.

Anglia Giving to donate £10,000 to charities

Not-for-profit company, Anglia Giving, which runs Charity Vouchers, is giving out £10,000 to charities today, to coincide with Giving Tuesday.

Charity Vouchers are gift vouchers which are given as presents for special occasions, like birthdays and Christmas. Recipients simply choose a UK Registered Charity to donate their voucher to with vouchers bought online. The service is now in its 21st year. The company gives away any surplus funds it has every year to UK charities. This is its largest series of donations to date.



10 charities will each be receiving £1,000. The charities are: Shelter, NSPCC, Citizens Advice, Young Minds, British Red Cross, RSPCA, Marie Curie Cancer Support, Age UK, Trussell Trust, and Dementia UK.

Mark your calendars for November 29—the most generous day of the year!



GlobalGiving is giving away more than $1M on #GivingTuesday, and you choose where it goes! #MoveAMillion https://t.co/Y1hkf1Rffs pic.twitter.com/rbkI8ITpXf — GlobalGiving (@GlobalGiving) November 15, 2022

GlobalGiving to give away more than $1mn

GlobalGiving has set aside more than $1 million to give away this GivingTuesday with its Move A Million campaign. Donors can multiply the impact for their favourite changemakers and causes with all of the vetted, charitable projects on GlobalGiving that receive GivingTuesday donations during this 24-hour period earning a portion of the money. Monthly donations are also eligible for GlobalGiving’s 100% match.

For the past decade, #GivingTuesday has inspired people from all walks of life to give back in whatever ways they can. As we mark its 10th anniversary, I hope this movement continues to grow—and to remind us that everyone has something to offer.https://t.co/C7wLc0aTz1 pic.twitter.com/kOkFI0ueXv — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) November 18, 2022

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donate $10mn to GivingTuesday

Asha Curran, GivingTuesday CEO said the gift will accelerate its plans to expand a database that includes information about giving from a range of sources including the payment processor PayPal, Charity Navigator, crowdfunding sites GoFundMe, DonorsChoose and Tiltify as well as major institutions that offer donor-advised funds like Fidelity Charitable and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

GivingTuesday aims to raise $26 million over five years to fund the project and so far has 40% of that amount committed.

FatFace & Shelter

FatFace has partnered with Shelter again this Christmas, and today is doubling how much it donates from sales of its special Shelter collection. This means 20% of sales will be going to the charity.

Accessorize & Water Harvest

Accessorize is giving 20% of all global online sales to the charity Water Harvest today.

How can you make an impact for animals as far away as Ukraine? Stream for IFAW on @tiltify for #GivingTuesday. Our IFAW vet risked his own life to rescue these lion cubs, but we need your help to relocate them to a forever sanctuary in the US: https://t.co/UAgkfhxIWi pic.twitter.com/d0iqqVLsRi — ifaw (@ifawglobal) November 27, 2022

IFAW

IFAW is asking people to stream for it on Tiltify on GivingTuesday to raise funds to bring lion cubs rescued from Ukraine to a sanctuary in the US.

To give you a break from all the #BlackFriday chaos, we wanted to share one of our all-time favourite festive sanctuary moments featuring feisty and lovable Layla and Goldie 🎁🐻



Check back here on #GivingTuesday (29 November) for a special offer that you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/tD0tQ0c9UC — Animals Asia (@AnimalsAsia) November 25, 2022

Animals Asia

In the run up to Giving Tuesday, Animals Asia has been sharing videos of two bears in a sanctuary having a fun time with the promise of a special offer not to be missed coming on the day itself.

It's here! The Christmas Challenge 2022 Campaign Video is now live!⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Are you ready for the challenge?



Save the date | 12pm, 29th November 2022 to 12pm, 6th December 2022

One Donation, TWICE The Impact⠀⠀#ChristmasChallenge22 #GivingTuesday⠀⠀ pic.twitter.com/7zgvAM7C9y — Big Give (@BigGive) November 22, 2022

The Big Give

The Big Give has started its 2022 Christmas Challenge. The matched giving campaign will run until 6 December and gives charities a chance to double their money.

On 29th November it's #GivingTuesday – an international day of shared humanity and generosity.



We’ve got BIG news about our new shelter plans that we will launch then – watch this space!



You can get involved and become a BMDR Shelter Hero! pic.twitter.com/lM06racW1v — Barking Mad Dog Rescue (@BMDRdogs) November 27, 2022

Barking Mad Dog Rescue

Barking Mad Dog Rescue is also promising something special on GivingTuesday. It will be unveiling news about its new shelter plans, and people can get involved and become a Shelter Hero.

Big changes start with small acts of #bravery, planet Earth needs us, let's stand together in this emergency.

Help us support brave rebels all over the world, big or small, your donations matter

>> https://t.co/9IhUulmFyW <<#GivingTuesday Tell us how #YouAreBrave in the comments pic.twitter.com/ouYqaXqumk — Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) November 27, 2022

Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion is reminding people that big changes start with small acts of bravery and that by standing together and also by donating, we can make a difference.

Next week is Giving Tuesday and IFAW will be raising money to help #animals like Beatrix. For a limited time only, every pound you donate will double in impact thanks to a special £18,000 #givingtuesday matching gift challenge. Make a gift: https://t.co/1Kq3u2uuD3



📹: © WIL-ZEN pic.twitter.com/xUwmNQj1YY — ifaw United Kingdom (@IFAWUK) November 26, 2022

IFAW (UK)

In the UK IFAW is asking people to donate before midnight on Giving Tuesday to double their impact. A generous donor is matching the charity’s fundraising goal of £80,000.

Actor & @OSCAR_fdn #Charity Ambassador reveals @GlobalGiving’s amazing #moveamillion incentive fund on all donations we receive on 29th November #GivingTuesday2022 THE MORE DONATIONS THE MORE BONUS FUNDS WE RECEIVE. TWO DAYS TO GO! https://t.co/OADI20H9eu #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/nomkljYBla — OSCAR International (@OscarUKTour) November 27, 2022

Oscar Foundation

Oscar Foundation is being supported by celebrity ambassador Nathaniel Parker who is telling people that the donations they give are being matched by Global Giving’s Move A Million fund – so the more they give, the more the charity will receive.

Today is #GivingTuesday and #MyGivingCircle is donating an extra £1,500 to the 6 charities that get the most votes today. So if you can, please take a moment to vote for Trinity and help us to be in with a chance of winning 🙏 https://t.co/sRqLFuAuMC pic.twitter.com/RoAsRw5U8n — Trinity Hospice (@trinity_hospice) November 29, 2022

Trinity Hospice & My Giving Circle

My Giving Circle is donating an extra £1,500 today – divided between the six charities that get the most votes. Trinity Hospice is one of a number of good causes encouraging people to vote for them.

1/It's #GivingTuesday!



Your support is vital to the delivery of our life-changing work across #Africa's drylands.



Together, we can provide tools, training and trees to communities where they are needed most > https://t.co/Gk3wyKI4OF



But why give to Tree Aid? 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/kCrAVxmN5W — Tree Aid (@TREEAID) November 29, 2022

Tree Aid

Tree Aid is sharing why people should give to it, by explaining where the money goes and how it helps.

Buy a #GiftforGeorges and help spread a #TimeforJoy throughout St George’s Hospitals.



🎁 Give a gift to a child on Christmas Day



🎁 Fund a trip to the panto for families



🎁 Purchase decorations for wards



This #GivingTuesday visit https://t.co/dlPmgA9Uq6 pic.twitter.com/Us5KGiCNru — St George's Hospital Charity (@GivingtoGeorges) November 29, 2022

St George’s Hospital Charity

As Christmas is coming, St George’s Hospital Charity is encouraging people to buy a gift for those staying or working in hospital over the festive season.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, to

inspire you to give, collaborate, and celebrate

generosity!



Today we want to say thank you to all our supporters

and volunteers who support Changes Bristol!#givingtuesday #giving#generosity #supporters #volunteers #changesbristol pic.twitter.com/skL820LWtm — Changes Bristol (@ChangesBristol) November 29, 2022

Changes Bristol

Changes Bristol is one of many charities using the day to thank people for their support.

It's #givingtuesday There are so many ways to give-donate, fundraise or #volunteer your time just like our amazing Emma. Read her story and see how volunteering @HeliumArts made a bigger impact on her than she could have imagined https://t.co/2ZsQInTage @givingtuesdayie pic.twitter.com/l2WfrTrnMS — Helium Arts (@HeliumArts) November 29, 2022

Helium Arts

Helium Arts is sharing the story of one of its volunteers to help inspire others to give, whether by donating time or money, or fundraising.

Can you help Behçet’s UK this #GivingTuesday ?



As a small charity with no government funding, we rely on donations, fundraising & membership subscriptions to provide our services, so we appreciate any help you can give us.



Get involved at https://t.co/P8HDje3xHe @GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/PQm6tODSa1 — Behçet's UK (@BehcetsUK) November 29, 2022

Behçet’s UK

Behçet’s UK is sharing a list of ways people can help it, from donating through Give As You Live, to recycling ink cartridges, and playing the Weather Lottery.

Kofi Annan Foundation

The Kofi Annan Foundation is asking people to donate cryptocurrency to help it empower more young people to build a fairer, more peaceful world.

Great to see another example of how #GivingTuesday provides a platform for charities to raise awareness and fundraise!



Good luck @RotherhamNHS_FT



Check out @GivingTuesdayUK for more info and to get involved for next Tuesdayhttps://t.co/9HoG1YIjdS — Daniel Fluskey (@danielfluskey) November 25, 2022

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Daniel Fluskey has shared the example of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, which has published a piece in the local Rotherham Advertiser talking about Giving Tuesday and how people can support it at this time.

More on GivingTuesday

How to make the most of GivingTuesday in 2022 Sept 2022

10 great GivingTuesday campaigns from 2021 Sept 2022

GivingTuesday – useful facts & figures Sept 2022

Chartered Institute of Fundraising takes over as UK Global Leader for #GivingTuesday March 2022