How charities & businesses are using GivingTuesday – the round up

Today is GivingTuesday – the 10th since it launched in 2012 to encourage people to do good on the day following the excesses of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Here’s a selection of the ways the day is being used for good.
JustGiving shares some GivingTuesday stats
JustGiving has shared some stats for GivingTuesday, revealing that in 2021 it saw more than £1.3 million donated on the day itself. This year JustGiving launched its GivingTuesday portal, allowing fundraisers to raise money without transaction fees. The portal had already raised almost £25,000 ahead of Black Friday and GivingTuesday.
Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:
“Over the last few years we’ve been incredibly proud of all the money raised for great causes on GivingTuesday.
“As a founding partner of the initiative, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our charity network with fundraising on the day. That’s why we’ve launched our Giving Tuesday portal, making it easier for donors to give and charities to fundraise.”
The Entertainer to match all in-store donations given through Pennies
Customers from The Entertainer have raised over £1 million for children’s hospitals and other children’s charities in the last two years alone through its partnership with Pennies. To celebrate, and to mark Giving Tuesday, The Entertainer will match fund the total of all monies raised by customers through Pennies donations across its stores today.
More than 2 million individual micro-donations were made by customers at The Entertainer across 170 stores in the last two years of the pandemic, raising over £1 million. This new income has supported 289 charities, because it includes grants of £1,000 to small, localised charities nominated by stores – in an initiative called ‘Jack Gives Back’.
Anglia Giving to donate £10,000 to charities
Not-for-profit company, Anglia Giving, which runs Charity Vouchers, is giving out £10,000 to charities today, to coincide with Giving Tuesday.
Charity Vouchers are gift vouchers which are given as presents for special occasions, like birthdays and Christmas. Recipients simply choose a UK Registered Charity to donate their voucher to with vouchers bought online. The service is now in its 21st year. The company gives away any surplus funds it has every year to UK charities. This is its largest series of donations to date.
10 charities will each be receiving £1,000. The charities are: Shelter, NSPCC, Citizens Advice, Young Minds, British Red Cross, RSPCA, Marie Curie Cancer Support, Age UK, Trussell Trust, and Dementia UK.
GlobalGiving to give away more than $1mn
GlobalGiving has set aside more than $1 million to give away this GivingTuesday with its Move A Million campaign. Donors can multiply the impact for their favourite changemakers and causes with all of the vetted, charitable projects on GlobalGiving that receive GivingTuesday donations during this 24-hour period earning a portion of the money. Monthly donations are also eligible for GlobalGiving’s 100% match.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donate $10mn to GivingTuesday
Asha Curran, GivingTuesday CEO said the gift will accelerate its plans to expand a database that includes information about giving from a range of sources including the payment processor PayPal, Charity Navigator, crowdfunding sites GoFundMe, DonorsChoose and Tiltify as well as major institutions that offer donor-advised funds like Fidelity Charitable and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
GivingTuesday aims to raise $26 million over five years to fund the project and so far has 40% of that amount committed.
FatFace & Shelter
FatFace has partnered with Shelter again this Christmas, and today is doubling how much it donates from sales of its special Shelter collection. This means 20% of sales will be going to the charity.
Accessorize & Water Harvest
Accessorize is giving 20% of all global online sales to the charity Water Harvest today.
IFAW
IFAW is asking people to stream for it on Tiltify on GivingTuesday to raise funds to bring lion cubs rescued from Ukraine to a sanctuary in the US.
Animals Asia
In the run up to Giving Tuesday, Animals Asia has been sharing videos of two bears in a sanctuary having a fun time with the promise of a special offer not to be missed coming on the day itself.
The Big Give
The Big Give has started its 2022 Christmas Challenge. The matched giving campaign will run until 6 December and gives charities a chance to double their money.
Barking Mad Dog Rescue
Barking Mad Dog Rescue is also promising something special on GivingTuesday. It will be unveiling news about its new shelter plans, and people can get involved and become a Shelter Hero.
Extinction Rebellion
Extinction Rebellion is reminding people that big changes start with small acts of bravery and that by standing together and also by donating, we can make a difference.
IFAW (UK)
In the UK IFAW is asking people to donate before midnight on Giving Tuesday to double their impact. A generous donor is matching the charity’s fundraising goal of £80,000.
Oscar Foundation
Oscar Foundation is being supported by celebrity ambassador Nathaniel Parker who is telling people that the donations they give are being matched by Global Giving’s Move A Million fund – so the more they give, the more the charity will receive.
Trinity Hospice & My Giving Circle
My Giving Circle is donating an extra £1,500 today – divided between the six charities that get the most votes. Trinity Hospice is one of a number of good causes encouraging people to vote for them.
Tree Aid
Tree Aid is sharing why people should give to it, by explaining where the money goes and how it helps.
St George’s Hospital Charity
As Christmas is coming, St George’s Hospital Charity is encouraging people to buy a gift for those staying or working in hospital over the festive season.
Changes Bristol
Changes Bristol is one of many charities using the day to thank people for their support.
Helium Arts
Helium Arts is sharing the story of one of its volunteers to help inspire others to give, whether by donating time or money, or fundraising.
Behçet’s UK
Behçet’s UK is sharing a list of ways people can help it, from donating through Give As You Live, to recycling ink cartridges, and playing the Weather Lottery.
Kofi Annan Foundation
The Kofi Annan Foundation is asking people to donate cryptocurrency to help it empower more young people to build a fairer, more peaceful world.
Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity
The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Daniel Fluskey has shared the example of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, which has published a piece in the local Rotherham Advertiser talking about Giving Tuesday and how people can support it at this time.
