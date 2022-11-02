Domino’s raises £6mn for Teenage Cancer Trust, & other corporate fundraising news

Domino’s has shared that it has raised £6mn for Teenage Cancer Trust over its seven year partnership, and Royal Mail has just announced that BHF will be its partner from now until 2026. More on these and other partnerships below.

British Heart Foundation & Royal Mail

Royal Mail employees have chosen the British Heart Foundation as its new national charity partner for 2022-2026. Employees will be encouraged to raise £2 million, volunteer and provide pro bono support for the charity. The money raised will fund the new Royal Mail Community Hearts programme, which is aiming to deliver CPR training for 1 million young people, fund hundreds of community defibrillator, and develop accessible heart health information for the nation. Earlier this year, Royal Mail began the process of looking to partner with a charity over the next four years that is focused on heart health. Employees were involved in the final decision between shortlisted charities. Positive heart health is important to Royal Mail as poor heart health is one of the leading causes of workplace absence.

Wings for Life & The Leasing Foundation

The Leasing Foundation has announced that it has chosen to support Wings for Life as its 2023 charity. The first official fundraising event will be a drinks reception in January 2023. Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with the mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury. It funds scientific research and clinical trials around the globe aimed at healing the injured spinal cord.

2-3 Degrees & Shaftesbury

West End property company Shaftesbury has announced a new partnership with 2-3 Degrees. The Shaftesbury Property Programme will offer up to 20 places to 15-21-year-olds to take part in a hands-on learning experience that will see them taken through a series of workshops delving into the various elements of the commercial property market. Employees from the company’s Property, Marketing, Finance and Sustainability teams will work with the group, as well as introducing agency and contractor partners, providing insights and connections with industry experts. Shaftesbury is already a keen supporter of local youth projects through its Community Investment Committee, which supports young people in Westminster and Camden, including sponsoring scholarships at the University of Westminster. Over £1.3mn has been donated to community groups and initiatives over the past 3 years, in addition to the provision of in-kind space.

We are proud to announce that we have launched a new partnership with @dryrobe, bringing together our shared love of the sea.



The partnership will help raise money for our lifesaving work.



Find out more 👇https://t.co/2Ow3yZRfI6#RNLI #Dryrobe #Partnership #Lifesaving pic.twitter.com/esaEAPRzA7 — RNLI (@RNLI) October 27, 2022

RNLI & dryrobe®

dryrobe® has committed to a three-year partnership with the RNLI, which will see the original and world’s most advanced changing robe brand raise vital funds for the charity. £1 from every adult and kids dryrobe® Advance, Towel dryrobe® and dryrobe® Dog product sold on the dryrobe® website will be donated in support of the RNLI. Powered by their shared love of the water, dryrobe® and the RNLI have joined forces to deliver key water safety messaging and raise vital funds for charity. The partnership forms part of dryrobe’s® Warmth Project: a commitment to support coastal communities, protect the environment and promote wellbeing through outdoor activity alongside charity partners.

RNIB & Invuse

A company based in Woking, Surrey, hosted a charity golf day on Wednesday 19 October with professional golfer Marco Penge, who shared tips and tricks for the guests. Invuse raised over £2,000 for the RNIB. The company launched a video series last year, #AccessibilityToMe, which aimed to increase awareness around the challenges and misconceptions about digital accessibility; which was also supported by RNIB.

London Lions players Tarik Phillip and Bradley Kaboza

City Harvest & the London Lions

The London Lions home fixture on 1 November in the EuroCup at the OVO Arena Wembley, saw all attendance fees waived in favour of donations for the London-based food distribution charity, City Harvest, with just a single donation of £1 providing up to four free meals for children supported by the organisation. The partnership with City Harvest marks the latest initiative from the team as the Lions aim to make an impact not only on the court but also in their community. Alongside this, the Lions and artist Alvaro Barrington have come together in partnership with Serpentine Galleries, CONSUL and the Tower Hamlets City Council to create a unique basketball court at Weavers Adventure Playground in Bethnal Green. The renovation represents the first of an annual initiative from the London team to renovate other inner-city courts. The project aims to bring people from all walks of life together to the court for a celebration of sport, art and community.

Young Women’s Trust & GODIVA

GODIVA has recognised five NGOs for their transformative work in elevating women’s empowerment and female entrepreneurship in their communities in the global markets where GODIVA conducts business – Belgium, Canada, Ghana, UK and the US. Each organisation will receive a financial grant and join a growing list of female forward NGOs who have benefitted from being selected as one of The Lady GODIVA Initiative honourees. The 2022 global honourees include: Womenpreneur (Belgium), Canadian Women’s Foundation (Canada), AFAWI: Alliance for African Women Initiative (Ghana), Young Women’s Trust (UK), and Step Up (US). All organisations being considered are reviewed to ensure they fall under the criteria of having female focused missions with programmes that drive forward gender equality, women’s empowerment, and female entrepreneurship.

Teenage Cancer Trust & Domino’s

In its seven-year partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust, Domino’s has raised over £6 million for the charity. The donations have helped fund 25,000 days of specialist nursing care for young people with cancer. In addition, Domino’s is giving in a number of ways: since 2010, every 10 minutes a Domino’s customers rounds up their pizza orders via Pennies to donate. Domino’s also sponsored this year’s Find Your Sense of Tumour event for young people who have had cancer, which is an event to connect individuals who have been through similar experiences, and put on a pizza party for them to enjoy together. This took place in October.

The Larder & Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport will continue to work with The Larder next year as the partnership between the two is extended. The airport started collaborating with the West Lothian based charity at the beginning of 2022 and the partnership will now run into a second year. This comes as the airport changes its approach, with charity partnerships now running for a period of two years. This is to fit with its Greater Good sustainability strategy. Work with community groups sits under the strategy’s Trusted Neighbour pillar and as part of a review of the current partnership working the collaboration with The Larder was extended into 2023 to allow for the further sharing of knowledge, skills and training, and the potential for volunteering and training opportunities for the charity’s staff and service users.