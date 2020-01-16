Corporate to Community initiative puts business managers on charity boards

An initiative has launched in Scotland that puts middle and senior business managers on charity boards to help both sides develop new skills and learn from each other.

Corporate to Community is run by charity consultancy and recruitment agency, BTA. Following a successful pilot with Royal Bank of Scotland, which saw it place several managers on to the boards of Scottish charities, it will work with businesses in Scotland and across the UK to link middle and senior managers with rewarding charity board opportunities.

The agency will offer specialist and expert trustee training courses and a matching service to ensure the managers get valuable experience and the charities benefit from skilled leadership and advice.

The service is free for charities, and more information is available from 01786 542 224 or info@brucetaitassociates.com.

BTA are delighted to launch Corporate to Community, an initiative offering companies the opportunity to give back to their communities by putting business managers on the boards of charities who are in need of their expertise. For more information: https://t.co/y3KdxfkBPH pic.twitter.com/Gw340XtRkr — BTA (BruceTaitAssoc) (@BruceTaitAssoc) January 14, 2020

BTA Joint Chief Executive Abeer Macintyre said:

“Everybody wins with this programme. Charities need exceptional leaders – never more so than now. More companies want to help charities through their CSR programmes. And their managers want the opportunity to develop personally and professionally through rewarding charity trusteeships.”

David McIntosh, an RBS relationship director, said:

“The full extent of my charity involvement before was tidying gardens and painting doors. I have joined the board of Care and Repair Edinburgh – it’s really interesting and it feels as if I am adding real value. Both sides benefit. It gives me a more strategic feel and I get the chance to meet lots of different people.”

BTA is being supported by Business in the Community on the programme.

BITC Scotland Director Alan Thornburrow said: