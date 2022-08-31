Pennies to be rolled out in more than 600 JD Group stores across UK

JD Group customers will be soon able to donate at till point at over 600 stores in the UK, thanks to a new initiative from Worldline and JD Group.

The two are already partners, and have strengthened their existing strategic relationship by integrating an additional service to allow customers to make charitable donations using Pennies’ micro-donation application on payment terminals.

Currently, this is available across 151 locations, and will be fully implemented in Q3 to around 679 stores in the UK across JD Group, including Tessuti, Size, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Black and Millets.

The main aim is to raise funds for the JD Foundation’s new project Together We Can, with customers asked if they would like to top-up their purchase by 20p for charity.

Traci Corrie, JD Foundation Chair and Trustee, said:

“The JD Group and the JD Foundation are excited to work with Worldline on this project which will raise vital funding for women and girls in the name of Together We Can and will support both local communities and the wider supply chain.”

Alison Hutchinson CBE, CEO, Pennies, added:

“Pennies’ 10+ year partnership with Worldline has seen us unlock millions of micro-donation opportunities, and we’re delighted to now be able to bring our digital charity box functionality to JD Sports brands. Giving customers a way to support the Together We Can campaign with affordable, intuitive point of sale digital donations will help JD Sports make a meaningful, positive difference.”