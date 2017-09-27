tap+DONATE contactless box launch announced for 23 October

Mobile donation platform DONATE™ is to launch its tap+DONATE™ charity contactless boxes in the UK on 23 October, with the Royal Association for Deaf people one of its initial partners.

The National Funding Scheme is behind the DONATE platform, which enables people to donate using their mobile phones wherever they see the DONATE sign asking them to support a campaign, and the launch of tap+DONATE follows a trial with the boxes in March with School of Hard Knocks.

With the contactless tap+DONATE boxes, supporters give by tapping the boxes with their mobile or contactless card, and charity fundraisers can set a specific donation level. However, should a donor wish to make a larger donation the Chip+PIN facility can be activated. All major contactless cards are accepted, and donations, including any Gift Aid, go to the National Funding Scheme, which then pays the charity.

tap+DONATE units will be available for rent at £45 per month, or for sale at £250 with a one-time set-up fee per charitable organisation of £250. The units comprise two parts: a contactless pad that can also accept Chip+PIN, and a brandable frame. Charities can create their own stickers to put on the frame using a branding template or DONATE will also provide an artwork, printing and sticker attaching service. The units also come with a spare battery, lanyard and the template for branding stickers.

William Makower, founder Trustee of National Funding Scheme, said:

“With a predicted 45% drop in Britons’ use of cash and a 900% increase in contactless payments, the provision of a national solution to contactless charitable giving is increasingly urgent. Offering both a purchase and rental route, tap+DONATE provides the answer to UK charities’ need to replace cash buckets.”

Dr. Jan Sheldon, Chief Executive of Royal Association for Deaf people, said:

“Our supporters tell us that they want the ability to donate quickly and seamlessly particularly if they’re not carrying cash. The ease of using a contactless unit like the tap+DONATE service meets this need perfectly.”

