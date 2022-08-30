Charity sector agency & supplier news update

Give A Little has now reached the milestone of £10mn in donation revenues, WPNC has helped Mind create an in-memory product, Donorfy has completed its acquisition of DonorCare Solutions, and more agency and supplier news.

Give A Little reaches £10mn in donation revenues

Give A Little is celebrating reaching £10mn in donation revenues with the number of cashless donations increasing fivefold year on year on the Give A Little platform.

This reflects over 4,000 charities who have made the move to cashless fundraising with the platform, taking payment card donations via contactless, Chip+PIN and online donations.

Advertisement

The service launched in 2019 and supports charities of all sizes, including Cancer Research UK, London Zoo, and the Church of England.

Mind creates in-memory project with WPNC

Mind is testing an in-memory product to give donors the chance to plant and dedicate a virtual tree for their loved ones.

The digital-only in-memory fundraising product – called Mind’s Everlasting Forest – has been created in conjunction with integrated marketing agency WPNC. It is being trialled as a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and will be developed further if it proves successful.

Initial response from the charity’s target audience has been positive, with more than 1,200 people submitting their email address to be among the first to know when it’s launched. When supporters visit the microsite they are able to plant and dedicate a virtual tree, make a donation, and share their virtual tree with family and friends. WPNC has integrated the microsite with online donation platform goDonate to handle debit/credit card and digital wallet payments.

An integrated campaign, featuring social media posts and email marketing created by the agency, supports the launch.

Social Republic chosen to support US based homeless dogs hotel

American charity The Hotel for Homeless Dogs has commissioned Manchester social media agency, Social Republic, as it pushes for growth to expand facilities by raising $1.5mn.

Social Republic will develop a bespoke social media strategy and look to improve engagement with new and existing audiences across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

The Hotel For Homeless Dogs is a humane centre based in Rhode Island, USA. By making it a luxury environment for the animals, the hotel is working to change the view of animal standards, as well as creating a friendly and welcoming community for volunteers.

The hotel aims to rehome animals into positive and loving home environments, whilst providing an experience that looks and feels beautiful for everyone involved. Completely reliant on donations, the hotel is looking to raise $1.5m in order to move into a new facility that will increase the number of animals it can save and re-home.

Donorfy completes purchase of DonorCare Solutions

Cloud-based charity CRM provider Donorfy has completed the acquisition of service provider and Donorfy Partner, DonorCare Solutions Ltd. As a result of the acquisition Donorfy now offers implementation services in-house, as well as via the Partner channel, meaning clients can benefit from a one-stop shop if they prefer.

The acquisition also strengthens the Donorfy management team, and brings the DonorCare Academy into Donorfy. The Donorfy Academy is a suite of training resources that enables clients to learn and develop their knowledge of Donorfy and fundraising in general. The Academy will be made available to all Donorfy subscribers.

DonorCare’s founders Mark Bell and Ben Twyman join the Donorfy board as a result of the acquisition, and all staff have been retained.

8-week course on creative fundraising launched by GOOD Agency

GOOD Agency has launched an eight-week course on creative fundraising.

The course comprises of eight weekly 30-minute sessions which will teach the importance of good creative, how to develop the right creative for your audience and how to apply this to your everyday work.

GOOD Fundraising Academy is available for people working at charities with the content most suited to those with 1-3 years of experience.

The sessions run from Thursday 8 September until Thursday 27 October and will include topics like behavioural science for fundraising, the power of insight and propositions and fundraising storytelling.

Sayer Vincent’s 2022/23 Inspiring Financial Leadership training course for charity finance professionals starts on 18 October and finishes on 23 May 2023.

The course runs as a series of eight online seminars, in collaboration between Charity Finance Group (CFG), Centre for Charity Effectiveness, at Bayes Business School, and Sayer Vincent. It combines the latest leadership models with practical advice and support through interactive sessions, discussions, and individual coaching.

The course, which has been running for more than ten years, focuses on the role of the charity finance professional and draws on leadership research and the challenges they face. It is interactive and uses a mix of practical experience, research, and best practice. Key subject areas are leading change; vision and culture; motivating self and others; communication, and wellness and resilience.

There is a bursary scheme for charity professionals who are from under-represented groups and working for charities with a turnover of under £10m. Plus there are early bird and member rates available to Sayer Vincent clients.