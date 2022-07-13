12 further learning courses for experienced fundraisers

For fundraisers wanting to learn rather than train, there are a number of higher-level opportunities to further your knowledge, from certificates and diplomas, to MScs and MAs, and even a PhD.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next step, here’s a list of 12 of those on offer, with all the key details you need to take the plunge into some further research.

Course: Post Grad Certificate or Diploma, or MSc in Charity Management

From: St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London

Format: In-person. 2 days a week for full-time study, and one day a week for part time.

Duration: 1 year

Cost: £9,750

Next start date: September

Application deadline: Suggested by mid-August although some applications may be accepted after this.

Course link

Course: Post Grad Certificate or Diploma, or MA in Philanthropic Studies

From: University of Kent, Canterbury.

Format: Online

Duration: 2 years part-time

Cost: Last year’s fees were £4050 for the MA, £2700 for the PgDip, &£1350 for the PCert

Next start date: September

Application deadline: At least 3 months before intended start date

Course link

Dr Beth Breeze, Director of the Centre for Philanthropy, University of Kent:

“Our MA Philanthropic Studies is unique in its content – we teach fundraising, volunteer management and philanthropy – and in its delivery. We understand the difficulty in juggling a job, family and study so our MA is taught part-time and fully online so that it fits around professional and personal commitments. We do hold in person gatherings on campus but these are optional. It’s greener and makes the course accessible and inclusive for everyone, wherever they live.”

Course: PhD in Philanthropic Studies

From: University of Kent, Canterbury

Format: Remote

Duration: 3 years full-time or 5 years part-time.

Next start date: September, January or May

Application deadline: At least 3 months before intended start date

Course link

Course: Post Grad Diploma or MSc in Charity Marketing and Fundraising

From: Bayes Business School at City, University of London

Format: Part-time, requiring in-person attendance one weekend a month

Duration: 12 months (PgDip), or 24 months (MSc)

Cost: Currently £10,700 or £6,800 for the diploma

Next start date: October

Application deadline: 1 August

Course link

Course: Post Grad Diploma or MSc in Charity Accounting & Financial Management

From: Bayes Business School at City, University of London

Format: Part-time

Duration: 12 months (PgDip), or 24 months (MSc)

Cost: £6,800 (PG Dip), £10,700 (MSc) for October 2022 entry

Next start date: October or April

Application deadline: rolling applications

Course link

Course: Post Grad Cert, Diploma or MSc in Philanthropy, Grantmaking & Social Investment

From: Bayes Business School at City, University of London

Format: Part-time

Duration: 6 months (PgCert), 12 months (PgDip), or 24 months (MSc)

Cost: £3,400 (PG Cert), £6,800 (PG Dip), £10,700 (MSc) (for April 2022 entry)

Next start date: October or April

Application deadline: rolling applications

Course link

Course: Post Grad Diploma or MSc in Voluntary Sector Management

From: Bayes Business School at City, University of London

Format: Part-time

Duration: 12 months (PgDip), or 24 months (MSc)

Cost: £6,800 (PG Dip), £10,700 (MSc)

Next start date: October

Application deadline: 1 August

Course link

Course: Post Grad Diploma or MSc in NGO Management

From: Bayes Business School at City, University of London

Format: Part-time

Duration: 12 months (PgDip), or 24 months (MSc)

Cost: £6,800 (PG Dip), £10,700 (MSc)

Next start date: October

Application deadline: 1 August

Course link

Course: Diploma in Fundraising

From: Chartered Institute of Fundraising

Format: Live virtual delivery or online

Duration: Average 9-month commitment

Next start date: To be announced

Cost: Members – live virtual £2557, online £2285. Non-members – live virtual £2741, online £2442

Course link

Course: International Advanced Diploma in Fundraising

From: Chartered Institute of Fundraising

Format: Online

Duration: 30 August 2022 – 19 February 2024

Next start date: 30 August (booking deadline 28 July)

Cost: Member – £3950. Non-member – £4100

Course link

Course: The Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) certification

From: CFRE

Format: a third-party certification that assesses fundraising competence it has two steps – an application and an exam

Duration: Once an application is approved, candidates have a 1-year eligibility period to sit for and pass the CFRE Examination

Next start date: 4 testing windows a year. Next application deadlines: 15 July & 1 October

Cost: Standard fee for initial certification is USD $875 (roughly £733)

Course link

Ashley Gatewood, Communications and Marketing Director, CFRE International:

“We don’t offer courses per se, but the certification attracts fundraising professionals across the span of their careers. Certificants may be three years into their career (the minimum amount of professional experience required to become a CFRE) up through those with decades in the field. “The Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) certification is the only globally-recognised, accredited certification for fundraising professionals. The exam covers six domains: Current & Prospective Donor Research; Securing the Gift; Relationship Building; Volunteer Involvement; Leadership & Management; and Ethics, Accountability & Professionalism.”

Course: Certificate in Philanthropic Psychology

From: Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy

Format: Online

Duration: 40 hours over 8 weeks

Next start date: 5 September

Cost: £1360 plus VAT

Course link

Professor Adrian Sargeant, Co-founder and Co-director, Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy:

“The dimension that runs through all our courses is Philanthropic Psychology. Yes, we teach fundraising, but we do it through a very particular lens, with the goal of developing more meaningful and loving donor relationships. “We have a 40-hour introduction to fundraising class, our Fundraising Standard, which teaches donor behaviour through our PhilPsych lens and then a range of specialist certificates including our flagship, the Certificate in Philanthropic Psychology. “All our courses are taught online, where students can learn at their own pace and they all provide a window on the very latest academic research alongside the best of professional practice. We also feed in new data from our own experiments and reports to keep the experience fresh.”

