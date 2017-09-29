Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

National Trust’s redesigned holidays website boosts bookings by 32%

Posted by on 29 September 2017 in News
0 Comments
National Trust’s redesigned holidays website boosts bookings by 32%

The has redeveloped its holidays business website and achieved a 32% increase in bookings in the first six weeks.

The National Trust holidays site, which relaunched in July, is now mobile responsive and optimised across multiple platforms. 

The redevelopment has been handled by Manifesto, the charity’s partner, and is part of a five-year transformation strategy. The overall aim of that is to consolidate various resources into a single, stable and responsive platform.

The site handled an average of 1,000 bookings a month.

Old version of National Trust holidays site

Before…

Mobile view of National Trust holidays' redesigned site

… after.

The previous version of the website was several years old and the National Trust team knew that it was out of touch with customer expectations and browsing habits. As a result of this, “a huge amount” of customer traffic was being directed away from the website and to the charity’s call centre instead.

Redesign process

Manifesto and the National Trust first focused on delivering the best experience for mobile users, designing and testing mobile prototypes, before these were scaled up to work on the desktop.

Manifesto also explored the customer journey and how that fit within the holiday business’ sales funnel. Jim Bowes, CEO at Manifesto, acknowledged that the National Trust had a “complex transactional journey”.

After six weeks the site had seen traffic increase by 32.38% and bookings had increased by 32% year-on-year within the first month.

The site will be further enhanced, with the aim of integrating additional types of holiday bookings, marketing automation and personalisation.

Tom Barker, Head of Digital at National Trust, commented on the project: “The National Trust’s previous digital journey often left our audiences confused and frustrated. As a charity, we can’t sit back and neglect this vital part of the business. We have worked closely with Manifesto to rebuild our digital offering to future-proof its functionality and make it a positive experience for all users.

“The holidays website is the final jewel in the crown. We have finally brought all our web property onto one responsive platform, which is allowing us to focus on innovating and growing the charity.”

 

 

 

168 total views, 168 views today

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!
" />