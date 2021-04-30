Captain Tom 100 round up of excellent fundraising ideas

The Captain Tom 100 Challenge takes place this weekend, from today, 30 April to Monday 3 May.

It is inviting people all over the world to celebrate Captain Tom’s life and take on a challenge based around the number 100 to raise funds for charity – whether it’s the Captain Tom Foundation or another good cause.

The Foundation has teamed up with Crowdfunder for the event, with the platform promising to give 100% of the funds raised to charity by taking no platform or transaction fees.

This weekend would have been Captain Tom’s 101st birthday.

Almost 1,500 people have also created fundraising pages on Virgin Money Giving, benefitting more than 1,300 local and national charities. The creative fundraising ideas include knitting expert Greda Aleksandraviciute galvanising 100 crochet experts to knit baby blankets to raise funds for Baby Basics, and nine-year-old football fan, Bobby Stafford, who is aiming to score 100 goals to raise funds for Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital where he had been treated when he was seriously ill.

Here are some more examples of the fundraising ideas people and organisations alike have come up with:

We will honour Captain Sir Tom Moore and help build on his incredible legacy by participating in the #CaptainTom100 challenge over the course of the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend.



Find out more 👇 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 21, 2021

Williams Racing is aiming to complete 100 pitstops over the course of three days – and the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend – with both the trackside team in Portimão and staff at the factory in Grove. The team is fundraising for the work of its Official Charity, Spinal Injuries Association (SIA).

Preparation is under way for our #CaptainTom100 challenge tomorrow!



Our 'Captain Tom Centennial' bearing @captaintommoore's name will make 100 stops at stations across our network in just over 40 hours.



Join us tomorrow and follow us on Facebook at GWRUK for live coverage! pic.twitter.com/3pJetGOis1 — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) April 29, 2021

GWR’s challenge will see its ‘Captain Tom Centennial’, which bears Captain Tom’s name, make 100 stops at stations across its network in just over 40 hours. It will run from London Paddington to Penzance, Penzance to London Paddington then London Paddington to Swansea on Friday. GWR is asking people to follow it on the day & donate online.

We are half way through our #CaptainTom100 challenge. Hands are sore, necks are breaking, but we're on a roll. We are aiming to write 100 cards, to 100 SCC champions in 100 minutes. We can do this! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/CgfYOSLn6V — Small Charities Coalition #NeverMoreNeeded (@sccoalition) April 28, 2021

The Small Charities Coalition set itself the challenge of writing 100 cards to 100 of its champions in 100 minutes. The team of 4 didn’t quite make it – getting to 84 in that time, but is still putting in a sterling effort to complete all 100 cards, and is asking people to sponsor them.

We hope that #100LaughsWithLifespace will make you smile for two reasons. The jokes are…hilarious! And your donation will help our mentors to support the growing number of young people whose wellbeing and mental health has been affected by Covid-19. Link in bio #CaptainTom100 pic.twitter.com/wsg7L70Kt8 — Lifespace Trust (@_lifespace) April 28, 2021

With Captain Tom’s brother Arthur said to be the family comedian Lifespace Trust thought a joke book would be a perfect tribute and has come up with 100 Laughs with Lifespace. It is hoping people will join it in making people laugh and smile (or even groan) by telling 100 jokes over the bank holiday weekend and donating or fundraising for the charity.

This weekend is the #CaptainTom100

As part of the 'Captain Tom 100 Challenge,' the fundraising team at the #Charity are taking on the ‘100 Thank You Challenge’ to show their appreciation for the hospice team

Marketing Officer Dave has been busy baking – https://t.co/8KHQl3sHkm pic.twitter.com/kfodU7MMmC — Salisbury Hospice (@SalisburySHC) April 28, 2021

As part of the Captain Tom 100 Challenge, the fundraising team and Trustees at Salisbury Hospice Charity are taking on the rather lovely ‘100 Thank You Challenge’ to show their appreciation for the hospice staff team and acknowledge their hard work and commitment. Over the bank holiday weekend, they will perform 100 thank you gestures for the Hospice Team, from delivering handmade thank you cards and baked goods to washing cars and much more, and are also fundraising for the hospice.

Sunday Assembly London is holding a 100-minute virtual dance party on Friday night to raise funds. There will be a warm up and then a danceathon hosted by a DJ.

And a few more….

Collecting 100 smiles from 100 almshouses

Couldn’t resist sharing these smiles as part of the #CaptainTom100 challenge. We hope to collect 100 smiles from 100 almshouses to share some joy and raise awareness of the charities supporting our almshouse residents across the UK @AlmshouseAssoc @captaintommoore pic.twitter.com/2Nv2DMR05h — AlmshouseAssocFundraising (@AlmshouseFund) April 22, 2021

Signal volunteer Frances is planning to transplant 100 seedlings or crochet 100 butterflies

Have you thought up your Captain Tom 100 Challenge yet? Our fantastic volunteer Frances has had two wonderful ideas for her challenge – to transplant 100 seedlings or crochet 100 butterflies! Find out more here: https://t.co/TyHc3QjzVp

#CaptainTom100 #shropshire #charity pic.twitter.com/BoN6bpmKUi — Signal (@SignalCharity) April 23, 2021

Hall School is hugging 100 trees

100 minutes of drumming from the Monday Nite Club

Making 100 things with fabric

Thank you @technokitten for taking on #CaptainTom100 Challenge in support of our younger and older people.



Helen is making 100 things with fabric from 30 April – 3 May!



You can support Helen's fundraiser here: https://t.co/lRfDauTh0e pic.twitter.com/ZRP9i2KtWd — Magic Me (@MagicMeArts) April 28, 2021

Litter picking 100 pieces of rubbish

#CaptainTom100 join me this weekend and do what you can! You could pick up 100 pieces of litter over the weekend (like me)! Do whatever you can to look after the environment and keep Sir Captain Tom’s legacy alive!Together we can make a difference!💚🌎♻️🚯 pic.twitter.com/mH6tiqOG0P — A bag a day keeps the litter away💚🌎♻️🚯 (@Heatherlitter) April 28, 2021

Doing 100 good deeds

So many of you are completing your 100 good deeds as part of our #CaptainTom100 challenge. Remember to bring your grids in by Friday to go into the draw to win Our Captain Sir Tom teddy! pic.twitter.com/YmS9JfxNXe — Glenmere School (@GlenmereSchool) April 27, 2021

85 total views, 85 views today