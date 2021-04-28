2021 National Lottery Awards open for nominations

The National Lottery Awards are once again open for nominations, with winners receiving a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation, as well as a trophy.

The awards honour individuals, projects and young people who do extraordinary things for their community with individual nomination categories of:

Culture, Arts & Film

Community/Charity

Heritage

Sport

Young Hero (under 18s)

Anyone who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination with the winners decided by a judging panel.

This year, a total of 16 projects from across the UK will also be shortlisted to take part in a public vote in a new category – The National Lottery Project of the Year.

Last year saw 5,000 nominations made, with winners including Baby Loss Retreat, Matchbox Cineclub, and Dom’s Food Mission.

This year, nominations can be made by tweeting @LottoGoodCauses with suggestions or visiting the National Lottery Good Causes website. The deadline is midnight on 7 June.

Jonathan Tuchner, Director of The National Lottery Promotions Unit, said:

“The National Lottery Awards seek to honour those who have stepped up and worked tirelessly on behalf of others. “The last 12 months have been extremely tough on us all. But as we hope for better days ahead, we are constantly astounded by the way ordinary people and projects responded to adversity with heroic, yet simple acts of love, kindness and selflessness that will be long remembered.”

