National Lottery Awards are looking for lockdown legends

The 2020 National Lottery Awards are looking for examples of people who were ‘lockdown legends’ this year in their extraordinary response to and impact on their community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This is the first time that the annual search for the UK’s most popular National Lottery-funded projects will also be honouring individuals who have made a difference.

The Awards are open to any of the groups and organisations that received one of the nearly 25,000 National Lottery grants awarded in the UK during 2018/19. These grants were worth more than £1.2 billion to good causes.

Nominations open

The National Lottery is now calling for nominations of people who have inspired the public by doing amazing things with the help of National Lottery funding.

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

Nominations are open for this year’s National Lottery Awards! The search is on for individuals who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. 🔎 Know someone? Fill in the nomination form now: https://t.co/8HCqjP2S8e 🏆🏆 #NLAwards pic.twitter.com/rqo8C4eNue — National Lottery Good Causes (@LottoGoodCauses) July 10, 2020

Award categories

The 2020 National Lottery Awards will recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors:

Arts

Education

Health

Environment

Sport

Heritage

Community/Charity

There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form through the awards website. Entries must be received by midnight on 19th August 2020.

Jonathan Tuchner from The National Lottery said: