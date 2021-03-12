A baker’s dozen of great corporate partnerships helping UK charities

Following on from Tuesday’s round up of corporate partnerships, here are 13 more, from Barclays Bank and Cruse Bereavement Care, to the Big Issue and LinkedIn.

Barclays Bank & Cruse Bereavement Care

Cruse Bereavement Care has received £100,000 from Barclays Bank as part of is 100×100 UK Covid-19 Community Relief Programme. The funding will go towards extending the support of Cruse’s Freephone National Helpline. The funding from Barclays will enable to Cruse to recruit and train more volunteers, as well as increase essential staffing levels. This will help Cruse to continue providing immediate support to bereaved people, ensuring a high quality service whilst providing vital supervision and support to its volunteers. Cruse is one of 100 UK charities each receiving a donation of £100k, and was chosen by a selection committee for the work they are doing with bereaved people.

🥁 Ar enillydd ydy …@RNLI 👏 Ar ôl ennill y bleidlais ar Twitter, bydd logo’r RNLI nawr yn ymddangos ar un o'n cerbydau Mk4 yn ddiweddarach eleni! Diolch enfawr i bawb wnaeth cymryd rhan. ℹ️ https://t.co/EAOkAqZCwq pic.twitter.com/QQFy10agIb — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) February 24, 2021

Transport for Wales & RNLI

Transport for Wales has announced that Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has won a poll to decide which charity will appear on the side of one of its trains later this year. The RNLI received nearly half of the 3,625 votes cast on Twitter, to finish ahead of fellow charities the Wales Air Ambulance and Mind Cymru. The RNLI logo will now feature on the end carriage of one of the three sets of modern Mark 4 carriages, which are being introduced on Cardiff-Holyhead services later this year. There will also be carriages featuring the logos of Transport for Wales’ charity partners Alzheimer’s Cymru and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospice, who were selected by TfW staff.

Love Home Swap & Albert Kennedy Trust

In celebration of the UK’s LGBTQ+ History Month, employees at global home-swapping platform Love Home Swap are raising money for the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) by encouraging others to take part in the #distrAKTion challenge. The #distrAKTion challenge is split into 3 simple steps – participate, nominate and donate. Participants just have to share a photo of themselves doing their hobby, nominate 5 friends to share their own hobby, then donate £5 to akt via the charity fundraising page.

We are proud to announce our new partnership with the @BritishRedCross. We are joining the charity’s Disaster Relief Alliance, investing in four key areas of work globally: Preparedness, Response, Recovery, and Innovation.https://t.co/8PboftnLFD#WeAreRB #FightForAccessFund pic.twitter.com/BfHqLc3kfJ — RB (@discoverRB) February 22, 2021

RB & Disaster Relief Alliance

RB has joined the British Red Cross’s Disaster Relief Alliance as its newest international emergency partner. The Alliance comprises ten private sector organisations committed to supporting vulnerable communities worldwide to prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. Through this new partnership, RB will provide: an initial donation of £250,000 to the Alliance, proactive product donations for emergency preparedness, donation of employee time through volunteering initiatives, and employee fundraising. Through the provision of funds, product and time, RB’s support increases the British Red Cross’ ability to provide help to people in crisis.

G&S Clearance & Brighton Housing Trust

G&S Clearance, a house clearance and waste management company operating in Sussex and the South Coast has been managing the property clearance and full-waste management recycling process from local hotel chains, The Granville and Cecil Hotels. The firm has been donating unwanted goods from the 38-bedroom hotel, including towels and linens to Brighton Housing Trust, a local housing association and homeless charity. It has also been supporting the NHS through the UK’s third national lockdown, by offering its house clearance services to NHS workers and the elderly who require old furniture to be removed.

Join our Computers For Kids campaign and help children missing out on valuable education. To donate £10, text KIDS10 to 70115

To donate £20, text KIDS20 to 70115.

Or call 0300 1234 577 and follow the instructions to make your chosen donation.#ComputersForKids #MailForce pic.twitter.com/AdNkfFWVJO — MyMail (@MyMail_) January 27, 2021

Vodafone & Mail Force Computers

Vodafone is working with the Mail Force Computers for Kids initiative to extend its schools.connected programme. This emergency package is intended to help children struggling to complete lessons and schoolwork because of poor quality internet connection. Vodafone has already offered 350,000 free data SIM cards and reached over 9,000 schools and further education colleges as part of its schools.connected scheme and this latest partnership will support 500,000 pupils across the UK to get online. Schools can apply for the SIMs online. Headteachers can request a maximum of 80 for a secondary and 50 for a primary, with priority given to areas with higher numbers of free-school-meal pupils.

We’re excited to announce our partnership with @Elifinty ! COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for innovative partnerships. We believe we can develop solutions that enhance and deepen the impact free #debtadvice can have. @DCMS @MoneyPensionsUK @TheFCA https://t.co/9w1u4nxSCw — Fair Money Advice (@FairMoneyAdvice) February 24, 2021

Elifinty & Fair Money Advice

Elifinty, a London-based fintech tech start-up, and Fair Money Advice have partnered to help deliver better financial services and debt advice for people in the UK. The collaboration comes on the back of Elifinty’s recent participation in the ‘FCA & City of London Sandbox’ where they are piloting a two-app ecosystem to improve interactivity between consumers and debt advisors and financial wellbeing for the most vulnerable. The partnership brings together debt advice from regulated debt advisors and technology to help consumers detect early signs of money problems, understand their rights, and empower them to negotiate fairer repayment plans. The partnership aims to deliver better value for every pound spent on debt advice, improved outcomes for debt advice customers, and a rewarding and stress-free experience for frontline debt advisors.

With footfall on the streets almost non-existent, here's how Big Issue vendors are using @LinkedInUK to earn skills and boost saleshttps://t.co/lgmemZaHDa — The Big Issue (@BigIssue) February 18, 2021

Big Issue & LinkedIn

The Big Issue (TBI) and LinkedIn have partnered on a pilot scheme to support nine of the magazine’s vendors who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The nine vendors have received specialist and bespoke training from LinkedIn volunteers to help them build their digital confidence to reach an online customer base, find new opportunities, and engage with a new community who can support them.

In addition, they have received training in disseminating the news and stories found in the magazines. They have also received tablets donated from Dixons Carphone to help them access their LinkedIn profiles and online training. The vendors will be able to reach out to new and existing customers on LinkedIn to let them know they can purchase a copy of The Big Issue digitally. The vendors’ profiles are all searchable on the platform through The Big Issue’s LinkedIn page. Through company pages, they can search for regular customers who worked in offices near their old pitches and reach out to re-connect on LinkedIn. The Big Issue and LinkedIn’s ambition is to onboard more vendors onto the scheme throughout the year.

Simply Business & Mind

Simply Business has announced a three year charity partnership with Mind. Funds raised from the partnership will enable Mind to continue to provide its information and support services for everyone experiencing a mental health problem. This includes the Mind Infoline – a confidential help and support line – and Side by Side, the charity’s online peer support community which provides a safe space for adults to talk about their mental health problems and connect with others. For the last four years Simply Business has partnered with Whizz-Kidz, a charity for disabled children, racking up over 500 volunteering hours and raising over £340,000. The new charity was chosen by Simply Business employees and to mark the partnership, a £10,000 donation will be made – split between Whizz-Kidz and Mind.

Band of Builders & DEWALT

National construction charity Band of Builders has teamed up with professional tools brand DEWALT® in a partnership that will provide help and support to tradespeople impacted by illness, injury or financial crisis across the UK. As part of the collaboration, DEWALT will supply tools and equipment for volunteers to use during construction or renovation projects, and the company will also engage in a programme of activities throughout the year to raise vital funds and drive awareness of the charity’s essential work. The next BoB project, Rob’s Project, will begin on March 13 at the home of a Solihull dad-of-four left paralysed after a fall at home.

Aegon, Atos, & charities

Aegon employees working with their Atos colleagues raised a total of £142,368.06 for nine employee selected charity partners UK-wide in 2020. The company charity committees and employees coordinated everything from raffles, quizzes and dress up days, to running challenges, virtual coffee mornings and pet competitions to raise funds throughout the year. Aegon then matched these funds pound for pound, bringing the grand charitable total to £142,368.06 for the nine charity partners. 25% of all funds raised went to the Macmillan, its national charity and 75% of money raised in each location went to local charities including London’s Air Ambulance (pictured), Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and Alzheimer Scotland.

Royal Marsden Cancer Charity & The Morrisons Foundation

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has received donations totalling £65,000 from The Morrisons Foundation to help fund equipment and support the final total needed for its Oak Cancer Centre appeal. A grant of £15,000 will enable The Royal Marsden to invest in two plasma thawers (pictured), which will benefit hundreds of patients treated at The Royal Marsden across both hospital sites in Sutton and Chelsea. The Morrisons Foundation also provided a donation of £50,000 which will be used to fund a brand-new chemotherapy treatment bay in the Oak Cancer Centre, a state-of-the-art research and treatment facility being funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

NVIDIA, SCAN Computers, & SpecialEffect

NVIDIA and SCAN Computers have teamed up with Chelsea FC football player Thiago Silva to build a custom Scan 3XS Gaming PC, inspired by the Brazilian National Team, the ‘Verde-Amarela’ and their green and yellow kit. The one-of-a-kind machine has been signed by Silva and is up-for-grabs through an auction to raise money for SpecialEffect. As a special extra, the PC also comes with a Chelsea FC football shirt signed by Silva. Built by Scan 3XS, the ‘Thiago PC’ sports the Brazilian green and yellow, is fully watercooled with high end components, and has a stylised etch of the Brazilian Flag on the GPU. And, at its heart is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, the most powerful GPU in the world to give the best gaming experience available.The auction runs until 21 March.