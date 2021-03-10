Online marketplace launches to support & facilitate F2F fundraising

An online marketplace specialising in face-to-face fundraising has launched in the UK to help charities and agencies deliver campaigns in partnership and to provide support through specialist campaign creation and software solutions, from digital pitch decks to contactless donation platforms.

Formunauts One is the UK presence of the formunauts brand, which was founded in Austria by Reinhard Schlossnagel in 2014. Since then, it has helped deliver over 300 campaigns in nine countries globally for charities including WWF, Amnesty International, Oxfam and Greenpeace.

The new launch is headed up by Managing Director and co-owner Vaughan Thomas, who previously held the position of Managing Director for the agency Personal Fundraising Services. It is now inviting charities and agencies to register their interest.

Charities using the platform will be offered support with their campaign from a formunauts One consultant. The campaign will then be listed on the online marketplace, where pre-vetted agencies can discover and choose the campaign based on their services and capacity. Once a partnership has been agreed, formunauts One will provide any additional support throughout the duration of the campaign.

The marketplace also aims to help combat the challenges posed by social distancing measure as the formunauts One software has contactless capability, enabling not only donations but the entire pledge form to be completed without members of the public having to touch the fundraisers’ tablets.

In addition, its commitment to best practice means formunauts One requires all of its partners – both charities and fundraising agencies – to agree to membership charters. Criteria for membership includes keeping to the Fundraising Regulator’s Code of Fundraising Practice and rewarding fundraisers for their efforts by paying the equivalent of the Living Wage as a minimum.

Vaughan said: