Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Online marketplace launches to support & facilitate F2F fundraising

Posted by on 10 March 2021 in News
0 Comments
Online marketplace launches to support & facilitate F2F fundraising

An online marketplace specialising in has launched in the UK to help charities and agencies deliver campaigns in partnership and to provide support through specialist campaign creation and software solutions, from pitch decks to contactless donation platforms.

Formunauts One is the UK presence of the formunauts , which was founded in Austria by Reinhard Schlossnagel in 2014. Since then, it has helped deliver over 300 campaigns in nine countries globally for charities including , Amnesty , and .

The new launch is headed up by Managing Director and co-owner Vaughan Thomas, who previously held the position of Managing Director for the agency Personal Fundraising Services. It is now inviting charities and agencies to register their interest.

Charities using the platform will be offered support with their campaign from a formunauts One consultant. The campaign will then be listed on the online marketplace, where pre-vetted agencies can discover and choose the campaign based on their services and capacity. Once a partnership has been agreed, formunauts One will provide any additional support throughout the duration of the campaign.

The marketplace also aims to help combat the challenges posed by distancing measure as the formunauts One software has contactless capability, enabling not only donations but the entire pledge form to be completed without members of the public having to touch the fundraisers’ tablets.

In addition, its commitment to best practice means formunauts One requires all of its partners – both charities and fundraising agencies – to agree to charters. Criteria for membership includes keeping to the Fundraising Regulator’s and rewarding fundraisers for their efforts by paying the equivalent of the Living Wage as a minimum.

Vaughan said:

“Formunauts One is the future of face-to-face fundraising. We create missions fundraisers love to support, so we’re incredibly excited to introduce this approach to campaign creation and management to the UK charity sector.”

“For too long face-to-face has been held back by a narrow-minded vision of what constitutes success. Statistically a fundraiser needs to have 100 conversations to convert between two and three people to become donors – a huge waste when the criteria for success is based purely on this number. Thinking like this has to .

are key to everything we do, which is why our slogan is ‘Together we are One’. We are committed to working with all of our partners to make formunauts One synonymous with the highest quality fundraising practices, and raise vital, much-needed funds in the process.”

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />