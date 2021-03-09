Swiftaid partners with Evershare to add Gift Aid to QR code donations

Swiftaid has partnered with Evershare, a solution that combines QR code and opening banking for low cost fundraising.

Swiftaid facilitates Gift Aid by automating the creation of Gift Aid declarations and the submission of Gift Aid claims to HMRC, while Evershare provides QR codes that are unique to each charity. These can be used on marketing materials including posters, T-shirts, on websites and embedded into email. Charities can see the name, amount, time and place of donation on their Evershare dashboard report, and the solution includes automated Gift Aid declarations and claim submissions. The platform can be used for donations of up to £10,000.

The partnership between the two means that Evershare now offers automated Gift Aid with Swiftaid, enabling donations to increase by 25%.

CEO and Founder Tim Hegarty of Evershare commented:

“Charities are struggling to support their aims and initiatives as annual events last year and into the near future have had to be postponed or cancelled. At the same time, Covid has all but destroyed the use of cash, but it has exponentially increased the use of QR scanning. We’ve simply harnessed a now familiar technology to widely available mobile banking apps into a one-stop solution that allows charities to raise funds wherever their QR code appears.” “Donations are ultra-low cost to the charity, as donors pay via their own mobile banking app direct to the charity thus cutting out the middleman.”

COO and co-founder Beth Michael of Swiftaid commented: