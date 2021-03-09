Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Swiftaid partners with Evershare to add Gift Aid to QR code donations

Posted by on 9 March 2021 in News
Swiftaid has partnered with Evershare, a solution that combines QR code and opening banking for low cost .

Swiftaid facilitates by automating the creation of Gift Aid declarations and the submission of Gift Aid claims to , while Evershare provides that are unique to each charity. These can be used on materials including posters, T-shirts, on websites and embedded into email. Charities can see the name, amount, time and place of donation on their Evershare dashboard report, and the solution includes automated Gift Aid declarations and claim submissions.  The platform can be used for donations of up to £10,000.

The partnership between the two means that Evershare now offers automated Gift Aid with Swiftaid, enabling donations to increase by 25%.

CEO and Founder Tim Hegarty of Evershare commented:

“Charities are struggling to support their aims and initiatives as annual last year and into the near future have had to be postponed or cancelled. At the same time, Covid has all but destroyed the use of cash, but it has exponentially increased the use of QR scanning. We’ve simply harnessed a now familiar to widely available banking apps into a one-stop solution that allows charities to raise funds wherever their QR code appears.”

“Donations are ultra-low cost to the charity, as pay via their own mobile banking direct to the charity thus cutting out the middleman.”

COO and co-founder Beth Michael of Swiftaid commented:

“The pandemic has had significant effects on the charity sector with many charities experiencing an increase in demand with decreased income. Enabling low-cost solutions for the sector will make a huge difference during this crisis and beyond, bringing real hope in these ”.

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

