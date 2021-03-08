Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 8 March 2021 in News
Review of UK fundraising landscape to launch in April

The THINK Market Trends and Insights Monitor is launching in April 2021.

The Monitor, from THINK Consulting Solutions, is designed to provide a comprehensive review of the UK landscape, including information about key fundraising market trends, statistics and horizon scanning across six core income streams over 12 months, as well as opportunities and access to a digital . It is aimed at all fundraising practitioners – both senior and those new to the sector.

THINK Monitor

The Monitor includes:

  • A 200+ page , available from April 2021
  • Bimonthly issues of THINK Fundraising Focus, looking into fundraising streams and themes
  • Six ‘ ’ virtual sessions hosted by the THINK team for sharing and discussing latest developments
  • Digital resource library access

As well as providing an overview of the market as a whole, the Monitor will provide insights into six core income streams: , , , , Community & , and .

Michelle Chambers, THINK’s Managing Director, said:

“Market trends and future insights is something that THINK has been asked to provide repeatedly over the years. Our new Monitor will deliver up to the minute analysis of what’s new and what is coming down the tracks, with an opportunity for ongoing debate at our “Insight Live” sessions. We believe this brings to the sector a fresh and unique way to digest this crucial information.”

Further information is available by contacting THINK’s Manager Arani Mylvaganam on info@thinkcs.org or by visiting the website.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

