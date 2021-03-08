Review of UK fundraising landscape to launch in April

The THINK Market Trends and Insights Monitor is launching in April 2021.

The Monitor, from THINK Consulting Solutions, is designed to provide a comprehensive review of the UK fundraising landscape, including information about key fundraising market trends, statistics and horizon scanning across six core income streams over 12 months, as well as networking opportunities and access to a digital library. It is aimed at all fundraising practitioners – both senior and those new to the sector.

The Monitor includes:

A 200+ page annual report, available from April 2021

Bimonthly issues of THINK Fundraising Focus, looking into fundraising streams and themes

Six ‘Insight Live’ virtual sessions hosted by the THINK team for sharing and discussing latest developments

Digital resource library access

As well as providing an overview of the UK fundraising market as a whole, the Monitor will provide insights into six core income streams: Individual Giving, Legacies, Philanthropy, Corporate, Community & Events, and Trading.

Michelle Chambers, THINK’s Managing Director, said:

“Market trends and future insights is something that THINK has been asked to provide repeatedly over the years. Our new Monitor will deliver up to the minute analysis of what’s new and what is coming down the tracks, with an opportunity for ongoing debate at our “Insight Live” sessions. We believe this brings to the sector a fresh and unique way to digest this crucial information.”

Further information is available by contacting THINK’s Research Manager Arani Mylvaganam on info@thinkcs.org or by visiting the website.