App launches to help people take on global issues through individual action

A group of more than 50 volunteers led by a pair of siblings will launch a non-profit interactive app on 1 July that aims to educate, inspire and empower users to tackle global issues through individual action.

Lizzie Elgar, a recent Cambridge graduate currently on furlough and her brother James, a computer science student at Bristol, wanted to develop an app that would bring complex world problems closer to individuals, and help them realise that they can make a difference.

now-u is designed to educate people on a wide range of problems related to human rights, welfare and the environment. Users will be invited to participate in regular individual actions, and to set challenges for influencers, companies and governments. These actions, which are the key part of each monthly campaign, will include signing petitions and open letters, pledging behavioural changes, sharing campaigns on social media, fundraising, and donating time or money to a cause.

There will be different campaigns each month with the first to focus on problems exacerbated by the pandemic such as domestic abuse in the UK, refugee welfare and resettlement in Europe and water, sanitation and hygiene in low- and middle-income countries.

The app will be available for download from ​1 July o​n the App Store and Google Play Store.

Lizzie Elgar commented: