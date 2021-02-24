GOOD launches fortnightly podcast of positivity

GOOD has launched The GOOD Download, a fortnightly podcast of positivity from the world of marketing and communications.

Following on from GOOD’s ‘Three Good Things’ weekly newsletter, The GOOD Download dives deeper into inspiring and uplifting stories from the world of brands, causes and creativity.

Each episode will see the hosts, Pete Grant, Isobel Boyce and Helena Farrell bring their individual voices and expertise to the conversation. The first two episodes are now live; the first episode discusses the theme ‘Art for Everyone’ and episode 2 explores ‘Influence for Good.’

On the launch of The GOOD Download, Nilesha Chauvet, Managing Director of GOOD said:

“Clients have told us they love our ‘Three Good Things’ newsletter. During difficult times, the world is crying out for positive news. We decided to turn our newsletter into a podcast for a wider audience to enjoy. I can’t wait to hear our fantastic hosts explore purposeful communications from the world of marketing and communications, and I’m thrilled they’re sharing that as inspiration with the world.”

The podcast can be downloaded and is available from Acast, Spotify & Apple podcast platforms.