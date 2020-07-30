Gaming for good during Covid-19 examined in new podcast

How gaming for good has come to the forefront in the response to Covid-19, is featured in a new podcast from Salesforce.org.

Featuring charities and gaming specialists including Michael Wassermann, Tiltify founder and CEO, Aly Sweetman, Charity Program Manager at Twitch, Kirsten Carlile, Philanthropy and Partner Experiences director at Child’s Play, and Foldit lead Brian Capek, the podcast hears how gamers have been fundraising for good causes during the pandemic.

In the podcast, Michael Wassermann, Tiltify founder and CEO says:

“For us, it’s been 24/7 nonstop of just every type of live stream that you could think of – music concerts, Q&As, telethons gaming tournaments, gaming, marathons, sports games, whatever you can imagine. A lot of charities have obviously been forced to make quick decisions and have turned to live streaming maybe quicker than they would have wanted to. But I think at the end that’s kind of a positive because they’ll come out understanding it better.”

It also looks at why non-profits should considering gaming as a new revenue stream and why it is more important now given the effects of Covid-19 on in-person events or fundraisers.

The podcast is the second of a three-part series from Salesforce.org: Gaming for Good and can be listened to here.

Episode one heard from pioneers of the space, including War Child UK, Child’s Play. With over a decade of experience engaging and raising funds with the gaming community, the charities looked back at their respective journeys and shared their advice.

Episode three is still to come, and will include a mini-documentary of a group of non-profits who have taken the step of launching a gaming initiative, and who share their experience of taking an idea and turning into a reality.