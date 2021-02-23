4 funds now offering support to charities

From funding to help support disadvantaged women and girls, to animal rescue centres, youth unemployment schemes, and Covid impact support work in West Yorks and Harrogate, here are four funds currently open for applications.

Rosa and Smallwood Trust Launch Women Thrive Fund

Rosa and the Smallwood Trust have launched the Women Thrive Fund for women’s and girls’ organisations in the UK. With £1.79 million of Tampon Tax money, this partnership fund will give grants of up to £40,000 to organisations supporting women and girls to improve their mental health and wellbeing and/or improve their financial resilience.

This programme will fund work supporting the UK’s most vulnerable, disadvantaged and/or under-represented women and girls to:

Improve their mental health and well-being, gaining confidence, tools, skills and support to sustain those improvements; and/or

Improve their financial resilience, increasing their routes out of poverty, gaining confidence, tools, skills and support to secure a stable financial future.

The programme is looking for proposals from organisations that address the needs of women and girls who miss out the most, including: Black and minoritised women and girls, disabled women and girls, LGBT+ women and girls, financially vulnerable women and girls, and older women.

The Women Thrive Fund is giving grants of up to:

£15,000 for organisations with a turnover of £200,000 inclusive

£40,000 for organisations with a turnover of £200,001 – £999,999.

Organisations can also apply for an additional 25% of their grant request for work that will strengthen their organisation.

The funding will pay for the costs of the project activity (project costs) and the costs of running the organisation (core costs). The deadline for applications is 5.00pm on Thursday 25th March and funding is available to spend until December 2022.

The next ‘How to apply’ webinars will be held on 25 February (10am); 8 March (6pm); and 18 March (1pm).

Stage 2 funding from NHS Charities Together available for W Yorks & Harrogate

Leeds Hospitals Charity has announced the opportunity for organisations in West Yorkshire and Harrogate to apply for Stage 2 funding from NHS Charities Together (NHS CT).

The Stage 2 funding opportunity will mainly be targeted towards reducing inequalities for those disproportionately affected by the direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19. Leeds Hospitals Charity will manage and oversee the opportunity on behalf of both NHS member charities across the region and NHS CT.

The West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership (WY&H HCP) has been allocated £1,158,385 for the stage 2 funding. The funding panel will work to identify different population groups across the area where this funding could have the biggest impact based on population figures from the Integrated Care System (ICS).

Community groups, charities, social enterprises and other charitable organisations from the third sector can all apply and it is hoped that the funding opportunity will enable new health partnerships.

Examples of potential projects could be managing the transition of the elderly from hospital to home, mental health support, helping vulnerable members of the community or communities to regain their confidence following significant periods of isolation. They may also be projects that support early help, reduce health inequalities, or focus on preventing ill health with a focus on diversity and reaching all communities.

Since the start of the pandemic national charity NHS Charities Together has distributed over £50 million of grant funding to its NHS member charities as part of the Stage 1 funding round.

Full details of the grant funding opportunity including the criteria are available with the application form online. Or to speak to someone directly, charities can email Reshmi Sarkar at Reshmi.sarkar@leedshospitalscharity.org.uk

The deadline to apply is 5:00pm Monday 15th March.

ERSA bursaries available for youth charities tackling unemployment

ERSA, the national membership body for the employment support sector, has been awarded a grant by the Youth Futures Foundation to significantly increase its work to tackle youth unemployment.

The funding is in part being offered as a bursary fund for 18 small youth sector organisations to join ERSA and benefit from the resources and collaboration opportunities of the 200-plus-member trade body.

Applications can be made by any community interest group, charity or small enterprise, however funded, working in communities to support the employment, education or training of 16-25 year-olds, as long as annual income from employability services does not exceed £249,999.

ERSA welcomes applications from organisations working with disadvantaged young people and hopes to award half of the bursaries to BAME-led organisations delivering services to excluded groups.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, Wednesday 17 March 2021. Submission information can be found online or by emailing membership@ersa.org.uk.

Emergency grant funding on offer for animal rescue centres

Pets at Home and its charity Support Adoption For Pets has increased its emergency grant funding for rescue centres during the pandemic to £400,000, with rescue centres able to apply for grants on a weekly basis.

Applications to the charity’s grant programme have soared since the pandemic began. The first emergency grant programme in April 2020 saw £400,000 given away in two weeks. Since then Support Adoption For Pets has adapted its grant programme throughout the year in line with current lockdown measures so rescues can apply for help from the charity.

The charity has fundraised for rescue centres facing hardship throughout the pandemic, pledging around £2.75m in total through various initiatives since the first national lockdown. In summer 2020, it distributed £323,805 as part of its Summer Fundraiser initiative and in December, a further £651,300 was allocated through its annual Santa Paws campaign.

The charity also awarded more than £830,000 in rescue grants via its ongoing grant programme in 2020, and this Valentine’s Day weekend, surprised 278 animal rescue centres with £2,000 each, to recognise the efforts and hard work of all staff since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Funding through its ongoing grant programme is capped at £5,000 or 25% of total annual expenditure, whichever is the lower amount.