New Aviva Community Fund campaign by bigdog focuses on difference support makes to local communities

The Aviva Community Fund has launched a new campaign to encourage local community groups to apply for support, created by full-service, integrated advertising and marketing agency, bigdog.

The Aviva Community Fund campaign seeks to inspire local community groups to submit applications for support, and funding of between £1k and £25k, for causes and projects that make a real difference in their communities.

With online applications open to a public vote, Aviva tasked bigdog to come up with a creative execution that would encourage a wide variety of causes to enter, even if their needs are small. Through a number of short films, bigdog has shown how really small things can have a really big impact, with each one focusing on previous winner’s stories to illustrate how ordinary objects, like gardening or football equipment, can have massive implications for communities.

bigdog is the lead creative agency for the fund for the third year in a row, and worked with production company SubMotion Productions to create the films. Zenith led on media, with social distribution of the assets focusing mainly on Facebook, while MKTG has organised a series of outdoor events. Aviva is working directly with a number of outreach partners, from sponsors to influencers, to support the activity.

Emma Osborne, Senior Account Manager at bigdog, said:

“While previous years have focused on conveying the higher funding levels that are available, this year was all about the causes themselves, and the work they’re doing to make a difference in their communities. Working closely with previous winners to delve into their stories was a brilliant experience, and really added authenticity to the campaign.”

