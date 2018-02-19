One month left to apply for Greenham Trust community project funding

Charitable organisations looking for financial support for a community project have one month left to apply for a Greenham Trust grant.

Greenham Trust is inviting applications from local organisations for funding for a variety of community projects. Applications can be submitted via The Good Exchange website and should be received by Friday 23 March with funding awarded to successful projects in April. Applications will also be considered for Trust Top-Up, a scheme where Greenham Trust offers up to £5,000 of matched funding against public and company donations made online via The Good Exchange.

In 2017, Greenham Trust awarded a total of £314,000 in reactive grants for 127 charitable projects aimed at benefitting the residents of Newbury and surrounding West Berkshire areas. One of these charities was Home Start, which Greenham Trust supported with funding for three projects last year.

The Home Start projects have all helped to address the needs reported by families and referrers in West Berkshire, and range from offering support with post-natal depression and providing learning journals, to a parent and baby group care home pilot project that aims to end the loneliness and isolation of new parents and babies and the elderly in care homes. The funding Home Start have received will help to bring young parents, babies and the elderly together once a week so they can spend quality time together to beat the blues of loneliness.

Grace Ryder, Scheme Manager said:

“We are very excited to be able to launch an Intergenerational Baby Group in West Berkshire and the response from the public has been overwhelming. Loneliness and isolation have a huge effect on the families we support so we are keen to see the impact this project can have. It has been a long time in conception and we are hugely grateful to Greenham Trust for making such a project a reality.”

More information is available on the Trust’s site. The average grant size awarded is £2500, with the maximum grant available usually £30,000.

Main image: Family and Home Start volunteer.