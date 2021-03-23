VaccinAid fundraising campaign aims to protect 2 billion worldwide against Covid-19

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) and Crowdfunder have launched VaccinAid, a campaign calling on the public to ‘Give the World a Shot’ by donating to provide Covid-19 vaccines to others around the world.

Crowdfunder initiated the idea behind vaccinaid.org after seeing a huge number of people who needed support due to the pandemic fundraising on their platform, with campaigning aiming to harness the public’s gratitude for the UK’s vaccine programme.

The money raised will help UNICEF purchase and deliver nearly 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines this year, as well as tests and treatments, to 190 countries around the world through the global COVAX initiative.

Help UNICEF deliver 2.5 billion vaccines to the rest of the world. Because we’re not safe until we’re all safe. #GiveTheWorldAShot 💪💪💪💪 @UNICEF_uk Donate now or start fundraising at https://t.co/TZFlRala86! pic.twitter.com/nv1a3wa6Xs — Crowdfunder (@crowdfunderuk) March 22, 2021

Supported by the NHS, leading faith groups including Church of England, Office of the Chief Rabbi and the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, businesses and celebrity supporters, the campaign aims to reach as many people across the UK as possible. VaccinAid and the ‘Give the World a Shot’ campaign was created by Mother.

Steven Waugh, Interim Executive Director, UNICEF UK said:

“The launch of VaccinAid comes at a historic moment for UNICEF in the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines around the world. Having so many organisations and high-profile individuals come together to show their support for the appeal gives us a real chance of unlocking vital funds that will enable UNICEF to fulfil its critical mission of protecting the world against Covid-19. I am incredibly excited to be asking the nation to ‘Give the World a Shot’ over the next few months, as here at UNICEF we know it will ultimately help save lives around the world.”

David Harewood, UNICEF UK Ambassador commented: