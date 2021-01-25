New consultancy group launches to help charities with legacy giving

A new consultancy group has launched to help charities with gifts in Wills and in

memory giving.

Legacy Foresight, Legacy Link and Legacy Voice have joined forces to form the group, called Legacy Futures, which will support charities throughout the donor journey, with the insight and analysis of Legacy Foresight, the strategic thinking and communications of Legacy Voice, and the diligent administration of Legacy Link.

Legacy Futures will be led by a management team including Ashley Rowthorn, Meg Abdy, Chris Farmelo and Neil Kirk.

Ashley Rowthorn, CEO, Legacy Futures said:

“We have come together because we believe legacy giving is full of huge promise and potential. We want to play our part in supporting charities to realise this potential and believe that working together will allow us to deliver more for the sector we serve. “Together we will help charities understand their place in the market, implement strategies to grow their giving and provide practical support to maximise the value of their income from gifts in Wills and gifts In Memory.”

Also joining the Legacy Futures team will be Maria King and Stephen Mooney. King brings gifts in Wills administration experience to Legacy Futures from her career, most recently as Head of Legacy Professional Partnerships at Cancer Research UK, while Mooney is an experienced strategist and client services director, and currently Marketing Director for Muscular Dystrophy UK (part time).