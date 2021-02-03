New books for fundraisers for 2021

The new year brings a list of new books for fundraisers to get their teeth in. Here are three that have just been published or are due out shortly, covering Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, imposter syndrome, and the role of charities in an era of greater scrutiny.

What Have Charities Ever Done for Us?

Journalists Stephen Cook and Tania Mason’s new book is an attempt to rebalance the debate about the role, value and integrity of charities.

Published a year after the coronavirus pandemic hit, it highlights how charities have been among the first to respond to the social and economic crisis, while often having to furlough staff and operate on much reduced donations.

Cook and Mason address the recent scandals over personal data and sexual harassment and abuse, but also argue the case for charities and their vital role, and suggest ways in which the governance, transparency and independence of charities could be improved. With case studies and interviews the sector specialist journalists illustrate how charities support people and communities, foster heritage and culture and pioneer responses to crucial social, ethical and environmental questions.

Beth Breeze at the Centre for Philanthropy, University of Kent, says: “In an age when generalised cynicism extends to charities and their donors, it is important to be reminded of the good achieved by those who set up, run and voluntarily donate their time and money to try and make things better. The charity sector is under-appreciated, often patronised and rarely given sufficient credit. I hope this book helps to change that.”

The Surprising Gift of Doubt: Use Uncertainty to Become the Exceptional Leader You Are Meant to Be

Leadership and fundraising executive coach Marc A. Pitman shows you how to conquer your imposter syndrome, and “harness those uncomfortable feelings to develop a rare level of leadership mastery”. Encouragingly, he explains why the inner doubt that you face is in fact “a signal that you are on the verge of greatness”.

Pitman offers assessments, exercises and self-management tools to help you set career and life goals to help you towards your leadership objectives, develop a leadership style that heightens your performance and the engagement of your team, and identifies your inherent and learned abilities so that you can apply them most effectively.





Bitcoin and the Future of Fundraising: A Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Donations

Anne Connelly and Jason Shim CFRE explain what Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are, how they are “transforming the non-profit sector” and how charities can set themselves up to promote and accept donations in cryptocurrencies.

With a foreword by Beth Kanter, the book covers the growth in cryptocurrencies and their impact on the sector, not least the creation of “a new generation of philanthropists”.

Rebecca Davies, Head, International Humanitarian Fundraising at Save the Children International, says: “Connelly and Shim provide a simple guide to understand Bitcoin, accept crypto donations, and understand this new segment of donors.”

And yes, if you buy it from the book’s website, you can pay for it in Bitcoin.