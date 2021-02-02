NCVO’s Funding Central to close end of March

NCVO has announced that its funding search tool, Funding Central, will close at the end of March.

The site provides access to information on grant funding opportunities from local, national and international sources as well as social investment from a range of providers. It is free to charities with an annual income under £100,000, £20 plus VAT a year for those above that, and £10 plus VAT annually for individuals.

Users can search for funding opportunities as well as receive personalised funding opportunities, news and updates via email, and Funding Central also offers practical guides and online tools.

Under NCVO‘s new strategic direction, however, it is working to recognise where services can be better provided by other organisations, and as such has decided to close Funding Central and concentrate on providing and growing its online practical tips and step-by-step guides to help fundraisers find the money they need for their community group, organisation or charity.

It is directing fundraisers to other resources including Funds Online, the online funding database from the Directory of Social Change (DSC). This provides access to 8,000 funders giving over £8 billion.