Firm behind NCVO’s Funding Central unveils new charity funding database

Idox Group, the firm responsible for creating and managing NCVO’s grant finding portal Funding Central, is today launching a new charity funding database to help fill the gap that will be left once NCVO’s service ceases at the end of this month.

The service from Idox Group, called My Funding Central, will allow charitable, voluntary and community sector organisations to continue connecting with funding streams, replicating the NCVO database but with enhanced features.

My Funding Central’s advanced search engine allows users to explore thousands of available funds, with new streams being added daily. According to Idox Group, 2020 saw a 330% increase in the number of funding opportunities available via the database.

The service is specifically aimed at charities and voluntary organisations with incomes less than £1 million and the service will be free to use for those organisations with incomes below £30,000. Larger charity and voluntary organisations can still access Idox Group’s GrantFinder service which works with organisations with an income over £1 million.

NCVO announced back in February that its new strategic direction meant that after 31 March it would no longer offer the Funding Central service, and that it was working with other providers on alternative options.

Commenting on the launch of My Funding Central, John McLaren, Head of Business for Idox Grantfinder, said: