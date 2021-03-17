Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Firm behind NCVO’s Funding Central unveils new charity funding database

Posted by on 17 March 2021 in News
0 Comments
Firm behind NCVO’s Funding Central unveils new charity funding database

Idox Group, the firm responsible for creating and managing ’s grant finding portal Central, is today launching a new charity funding database to help fill the gap that will be left once NCVO’s service ceases at the end of this month.

The service from Idox Group, called My Funding Central, will allow charitable, voluntary and community sector organisations to continue connecting with funding streams, replicating the NCVO database but with enhanced features.

My Funding Central’s advanced engine allows users to explore thousands of available funds, with new streams being added daily. According to Idox Group, 2020 saw a 330% increase in the number of funding opportunities available via the database. 

The service is specifically aimed at charities and voluntary organisations with incomes less than £1 million and the service will be to use for those organisations with incomes below £30,000. Larger charity and voluntary organisations can still access Idox Group’s GrantFinder service which works with organisations with an income over £1 million.  

NCVO announced back in February that its new strategic direction meant that after 31 March it would no longer offer the Funding Central service, and that it was working with other providers on alternative options. 

Commenting on the launch of My Funding Central, John McLaren, Head of Business for Idox Grantfinder, said:  

“There are many thousands of small and medium sized charity and voluntary sector organisations doing vital work in communities across the country. For these organisations funding is key and this is especially so after a year in which the pandemic has hit so many sectors of the economy. 

“Those organisations which have previously relied upon the NCVO’s funding database will have been understandably concerned by news that the database is being discontinued. Our message to these organisations is that our team supplied the funding opportunities behind the NCVO portal and we have taken the best parts of that service and developed them further with the launch of My Funding Central.   

“With thousands of funding streams available, better search functionality and ineligible organisations no longer able to bid for funding via the database, My Funding Central will be an invaluable tool for our customers as they begin the process of building back from the pandemic. Our database is based on relationships with funders, not just the aggregation of existing funding opportunities, and there are therefore funding streams available via My Funding Central that are simply not available elsewhere.” 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />