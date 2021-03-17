Firm behind NCVO’s Funding Central unveils new charity funding database

Idox Group, the firm responsible for creating and managing NCVO’s grant finding portal Funding Central, is today launching a new charity funding database to help fill the gap that will be left once NCVO’s service ceases at the end of this month.
The service from Idox Group, called My Funding Central, will allow charitable, voluntary and community sector organisations to continue connecting with funding
My Funding Central’s advanced search engine allows users to explore thousands of available funds, with new streams being added daily. According to Idox Group, 2020 saw a 330% increase in the number of funding opportunities available via
The service is
NCVO announced back in February that its new strategic direction meant that after 31 March it would no longer offer the Funding Central service, and that it was working with other providers on alternative options.
Commenting on the launch of My Funding Central, John McLaren, Head of Business for Idox Grantfinder, said:
“There are many thousands of small and medium sized charity and voluntary sector organisations doing vital work in communities across the country. For these organisations funding is key and this is especially so after a year in which the Covid-19 pandemic has hit so many sectors of the economy.
“Those organisations which have previously relied upon the NCVO’s funding database will have been understandably concerned by news that the database is being discontinued. Our message to these organisations is that our team supplied the funding opportunities data behind the NCVO portal and we have taken the best parts of that service and developed them further with the launch of My Funding Central.
“With thousands of funding streams available, better search functionality and ineligible organisations no longer able to bid for funding via the database, My Funding Central will be an invaluable tool for our customers as they begin the process of building back from the pandemic. Our database is
based on relationships with funders, not just the aggregation of existing funding opportunities, and there are therefore funding streams available via My Funding Central that are simply not available elsewhere.”
