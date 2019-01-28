Legacy Foresight launches online platform to track legacy stewardship

Legacy Foresight has launched an online platform that will let its consortium members track legacy supporter journeys, and help them gain a better picture of what works and doesn’t work.

Legacy Journey gives visibility of every consortium member’s legacy stewardship communications across all channels and all legacy segments.

Through the platform, unique seeds for each supporter segment are inserted into consortium clients’ databases with all communication channels opted in, including direct mail, email, SMS and telephone. The communications supporters then receive are scanned and uploaded to the Legacy Journey platform to be viewed immediately in its entirety.

Legacy Journey is designed to help legacy fundraisers:

Ensure their planned supporter experience matches the actual experience received.

Ensure GDPR compliance is met and that internal data ownership rules are being followed

Learn from peer charities about the breadth, frequency and ‘quality’ of communications, and gain inspiration for creative and copy

See how legacy communication trends across the consortium are changing over time

As well as access to the Legacy Journey platform, members will receive communications updates on a monthly basis, a bespoke annual review with recommendations to improve legacy communications and an annual consortium-wide presentation, discussing best practice examples, charity case studies and wider consortium trends.

Richard Hill, Programme Manager, Legacy Foresight said:

“Legacy stewardship is a hot topic among fundraisers, as a way of converting, retaining and, potentially growing the value of gifts from known supporters. Legacy fundraisers are investing in cultivation activities that convert prospects to pledgers and retention activities to ensure that pledgers keep the gift in their will over time. But no one really knows what’s working for legacy communications. “Legacy Journey, alongside other sector initiatives such as Legacy Foresight’s recent stewardship research project, will help to address this evidence gap. As the consortium grows and the product develops we will gain a much greater understanding of what works and what doesn’t work for legacy stewardship, and ultimately that can only be a good thing for supporters as well as for fundraisers.”

More information is available by emailing r.hill@legacyforesight.co.uk or visiting the Legacy Foresight site.