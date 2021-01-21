Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fundraising channel FundraisingTube launches with #WorldCupOfFundraising competition

Jonathan Cook, Director of data analysis and supporter research fundraising consultancy Insight-Ful, has created FundraisingTube, a YouTube channel dedicated to fundraising. 

FundraisingTube is designed to offer a light-hearted look at the world of fundraising. Cook says it is not another channel of lectures or presentations, but more a place for “bite-sized content that is both informative and hopefully a humorous take on raising money for charities”.

It will feature guest vlogs, examination of developments in the sector and “silly tales”. He hopes that fundraisers will see FundraisingTube as a place “to go to share thoughts and opinions on the sector”.

Here is one of the first videos, in which Cook comes across a fundraising totaliser and muses on the value of this tool, including on online giving platforms:

 

 

#WorldCupOfFundraising

To mark the launch, over the next four weeks FundraisingTube is hosting the World Cup of Fundraising. Taking place on YouTube and Twitter this interactive competition aims to “discover the nation’s favourite classic fundraiser”. 

Using Twitter polls, 16 classic fundraising ideas – from cake sales, to sponsored silences to quiz nights and sitting in baths of baked beans – will battle it out to see who will be crowned the UK’s favourite bit of fundraising.

The World Cup Of Fundraising can be found by using the hashtag #WorldCupOfFundraising on Twitter.

Cook says: “Social media has become a great place to find resources, information and inspiration for fundraisers, but YouTube is lacking in short bitesized easily accessible content. FundraisingTube is our attempt to produce a fun and exciting way to view the world of fundraising.”

 

 

